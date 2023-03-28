King Charles, Prince William: BOTH Avoiding Prince Harry During His Trip to London?

Prince Harry is back in London this week, and while we’re sure he enjoys visiting his old stomping grounds, this is no pleasure trip.

Along with several other high-profile Brits, including Elton John and Elizabeth Hurley, Harry has filed a lawsuit against UK tabloid The Daily Mail.

The group has accused the Mail of engaging in illegal phone-tapping and other privacy-violating schemes in order to dig up dirt on celebs.

So the Duke of Sussex will have his hands full in court during the day, but in the evenings, he’ll be able to spend some time catching up with the family he left behind when he moved to California. Right?



Prince Harry recently made some surprising comments to Anderson Cooper. (Photo via CBS)

Well, not so much, it seems.

As we reported yesterday, King Charles will not be taking time for Harry during the lad’s current visit to London.

Now, a new report from ABC News indicates that Prince William will follow suit and treat his brother to a royal cold shoulder.

William’s excuse is a little bit better than his father’s, whose reps claims is simply too “busy” to meet with Harry.

King Charles III and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex follow the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II as it is carried into Westminster Abbey on September 19, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Hannah McKay- WPA Pool/Getty Images)

Along with his wife, Kate Middleton, and their three kids, William is at Anmer Hall in Norfolk for an extended Easter vacation.

That’s only about an hour and a half from London, but it gives Will a good excuse to dodge his brother.

Meanwhile, the British media is fuming that Harry had the gall to return to the UK, because they fume over just about everything he does.

William and Harry were close at one point. That’s no longer the case. (Photo via Getty)

Leading the charge as always is journalist Camilla Tominey, who savaged Harry in The Telegraph this week.

“If Prince Harry expected the royal red carpet to be rolled out for his somewhat shock appearance at the High Court on Monday for the start of his case against Daily Mail publisher Associated Newspapers for unlawful information gathering, then he was sadly mistaken,” Tominey wrote in her column.

“No sooner had the Duke, 38, landed in London from Montecito, California, than his nearest and dearest had made their excuses for not seeing him.”

Prince William, Prince of Wales and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex depart Westminster Abbey after the funeral service of Queen Elizabeth II on September 19, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Christopher Furlong/Getty Images)

From there, Tominey alleges — without any basis, of course — that Harry chose this time to return to England because he though his father would be in France for a scheduled visit with president Emmanuel Macron.

“While he can have had no control over the court date, had the father of two decided to attend in person believing his ‘dearest Papa’ would be out of the country?” she speculated.

“Emmanuel Macron only pulled the plug on Paris on Friday, and the royal couple are still traveling to Germany for the second leg of the tour on Wednesday,” Tominey continued.

Harry opened up like never before in his recent Netflix documentary. (Photo via Netflix)

“And had the tour to France gone ahead, were the Sussexes aware that Harry’s surprise High Court appearance would almost certainly have upstaged the King’s European charm offensive?”

So Harry had no control over the court date, but if he did, he would have arranged it for this week, so that his trip to the UK would coincide with Charles’ trip to France?

And is if that reach weren’t ridiculous enough, Tominey also let the mask slip and admitted that had Harry arrived when his father was out of town, she would have accused him of cowardice.

It’s a shame Harry won’t get to see his family, but at least he can take solace in the fact that he can still drive his critics insane just by living his life!