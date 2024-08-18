Jeremy Madix Arrested for Trying to Fly with Absurd Amount of Marijuana

Jeremy Madix, the brother of former Vanderpump Rules star Ariana Madix, was arrested at his home in Oceanside, California back on July 10 and extradited to Orange County, Florida.

According to legal documents obtained by various celebrity gossip outlets, Madix was charged with one count of trafficking in cannabis over 25 pounds stemming from an incident that took place on February 16.

Jeremy Madix attends the 2019 Pre-GRAMMY event presented by OK!, Star, In Touch and Life & Style magazines at the Liaison Restaurant on February 7, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Paul Archuleta/Getty Images)

The arrest warrant alleges that Jeremy and a friend named Jonah Ahad were traveling together from Orlando International Airport to Frankfurt, Germany when Customs and Border Protection agents inspected two bags belonging to Jeremy and one belonging to Ahad.

In Jeremy’s suitcases, he was apparently carrying 64 vacuum-sealed bags of marijuana, which weighed approximately 76 pounds.

That’s just a crazy amount of weed.

Madix was initially held without bail, but a judge eventually set this figure at $80,000 and he has since been released.

The reality star had to surrender his passport within five days of release to the clerk’s office.

Jeremy Madix attends Loop Now Technologies And Two Bit Circus Celebrate The Launch Of Firework Mobile App at Two Bit Circus on September 13, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Leon Bennett/Getty Images)

Madix faces a minimum sentence of three years in prison and a fine of $25,000.

In the time since his arrest, Jeremy’s mother, Tanya Madix, has written a letter in support of her son, telling the judge overseeing the case that the 32-year-old is “is a wonderful loving son” and a “kind person.”

There’s been no word from sister Ariana, however.

This is because the siblings are not close.

Ariana Madix attends DailyMail.com and TMX opening celebration of Schwartz and Sandy’s on July 19, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for DailyMail.com)

“Obviously, I’m always going to stand by my sister,” Jeremy said in March on the PUMP RULES Podcast , referencing Ariana’s infamous split from Tom Sandoval after his affair with Raquel Leviss.

“But yeah, I need to talk to Tom. I would love to talk to my sister, but I haven’t heard from her in months.”

He previously told Us Weekly that the estrangement stems from how Ariana does NOT get along with Jeremy’s fiance.

“There’s been some small microaggressive gestures toward my fiancée, and that’s what’s led to me not talking to my sister. It’s been going on for quite some time,” he told this tabloid months ago.

“I think that we’ve just been kind of letting it pass, because of course I’m always going to have my sister’s back. But I was put in a position where I choose my sister, or do I choose the person I’m going to spend the rest of my life with?”