Why Kylie Jenner Keeps Romance With Timothée Chalamet Off Instagram

Kylie Jenner has been dating Timotheé Chalamet for over a year, but you would never guess it when looking at her Instagram.

Being in America’s first family of social media means that every major event is documented, if not for the ‘gram, then for the KarJenner reality show.

But unlike her past relationships, Kylie has been very quiet about her romance with the hottest young star in Hollywood.

Maybe that’s why there seems to be a real future for the two.

Kylie Jenner and TimothÃ©e Chalamet attend the WSJ. Magazine 2023 Innovator Awards sponsored by Harry Winston, Hyundai Motor America, Montblanc, RÃ©my Martin and Roche Bobois at MoMA on November 01, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for WSJ. Magazine Innovators Awards)

Kylie Jenner & Timotheé Chalamet’s Romance Heats Up

When Kylie Jenner posted two mirror selfies on Monday, August 12 shortly after, her social media followers thought they spotted Timotheé Chalamet in the background.

His appearance was a BIG DEAL for her fans, given that he’s never popped up on her Instagram before.

Of course, there have been tons of paparazzi photos of the pair. The reality star and mogul was spotted disembarking a plane with her Dune actor boyfriend in photos obtained by Deuxmoi right after she celebrated her birthday in the Bahamas.

But being on her feed is different; it’s more intimate, more accessible, and perhaps more importantly, a signifier that things are just as serious as everyone is hoping.

Because Kylie and Timotheé have been dating for over a year, which is far longer than many thought they would last. And while most couples face breakup rumors at this stage, all we ever hear is how he might show up on the reality show and that they could be moving in together.

And that’s the only narrative Kylie is wiling to confirm: things are serious with Timotheé.

Why Kylie Jenner Is Keeping Her Romance With Timothée Chalamet Private

“It feels so good,” Kylie admitted to British Vogue in a profile about her relationship with Timmy and having it be so private.

“Privacy is so important to me in life,” she explained, while fully acknowledging how much of her life has played out in front of cameras.

But perhaps that’s why her prior relationship with Travis Scott, which was very public and resulted in the pair having two kids, didn’t work out. Her mother, Kris Jenner, thinks so.

“She has learnt to be emotionally available only to the people she feels really comfortable being around,” Kris explained to British Vogue.

“She protects her mental health that way. Anywhere she goes it creates a lot of brouhaha. It can be very overwhelming.”

But what really sticks out is that the interviewer describes Timotheé as Kylie’s “partner” as well as her boyfriend – hinting that Kylie may have just found her equal in the Oscar nominated star.

Kylie Jenner attends The 2024 Met Gala Celebrating “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion” at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 06, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue)

Kylie Leaving The Limelight?

But just because she’s keeping her time with Timmy behind-the-scenes, doesn’t means she’s ready to crawl into the shadows.

Billion dollar empires don’t just happen, you know? And Kylie acknowledges that her life will also, to some degree, play out for the world to see.

“People ask me, ‘How do you deal with all this?’ I don’t remember a time before,” Kylie conceded to the magazine. “I don’t really remember a time before there were the lights and the cameras.”

“I learnt at such a young age how to deal with all of this in the best way for me,” she added. “So I don’t go crazy, if I am being honest.”

Sounds like Kylie knows a bit more about balance than most young women her age. Here’s hoping it serves her well in her romantic life – if that’s what she wants.