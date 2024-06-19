Kylie Jenner Ready To Move In with Timothee Chalamet, Devastating Travis Scott: Report

Kylie Jenner may have to contend with her ex’s feelings about her new relationship.
Especially because that ex is also the father of her children.
The intensity and secrecy of Kylie Jenner and Timothee Chalamet’s ongoing relationship has led to exciting rumors and a lot of questions.
A new report details Travis Scott’s alleged feelings about Kylie moving on after years of on-again, off-again. And also just how serious her current romance has become.
These days, Kylie Jenner and Timothee Chalamet are reportedly going strong
According to a report by OK! Magazine, Travis Scott is “completely freaking out” over Kylie’s ongoing relationship with Timothee.
“He can’t accept that he’s been replaced,” the inside source claimed.
“And,” the insider then alleged, Travis “hates the idea of another man around his kids.”
Apparently, another issue was that he got his hopes up — possibly amidst reports of Kylie and Timmy being on the rocks.
“He actually thought he and Kylie were on the road to a reunion,” the source then reported.
The insider detailed that “they talk all the time.” That makes sense, as they share 6-year-old Stormi and 2-year-old Aire (previously named Wolf).
Things could be getting even more serious between Kylie and Timmy
The same report suggested that Kylie Jenner might be contemplating living with Timothee Chalamet in the not-so-distant future.
“Travis is extremely jealous — he never thought Timothee would last this long,” the same source characterized.
“Kylie’s been very clear with Travis that he missed his shot,” the insider then alleged. “Her future is with Timothee.”
Obviously, it’s hard to confirm Travis Scott’s private thoughts on his ex’s new romance. These are, of course, only his alleged feelings on the matter, by way of one alleged inside source.
It’s easy to imagine that someone who shares two children with a long-term, on-again off-again partner might assume that they’ll inevitably get back together. But creating children together doesn’t mean that two people are endgame.
Similarly, it’s easy to imagine that Travis may have assumed that Kylie and Timmy wouldn’t last as long as they have. Sometimes, relationships — the worst and the best of them — outlast everyone’s expectations. That can be a good thing or a bad thing, depending.
Wait, didn’t Kylie Jenner and Timothee Chalamet break up?
Earlier this spring, rumors circulated that Kylie and Timmy had called it quits. However, Kylie quashed these claims without saying a word.
On Thursday, May 23, she and Timothee went out and about in New York. Their apparent date night reassured fans of the couple.
And, perhaps, it may have discouraged anyone hoping that the breakup news would turn out to be true.