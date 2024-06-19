Kylie Jenner Ready To Move In with Timothee Chalamet, Devastating Travis Scott: Report

Kylie Jenner may have to contend with her ex’s feelings about her new relationship.

Especially because that ex is also the father of her children.

The intensity and secrecy of Kylie Jenner and Timothee Chalamet’s ongoing relationship has led to exciting rumors and a lot of questions.

A new report details Travis Scott’s alleged feelings about Kylie moving on after years of on-again, off-again. And also just how serious her current romance has become.

Kylie Jenner attends The 2024 Met Gala Celebrating “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion” at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 06, 2024. (Photo Credit: Aliah Anderson/Getty Images)

These days, Kylie Jenner and Timothee Chalamet are reportedly going strong

According to a report by OK! Magazine, Travis Scott is “completely freaking out” over Kylie’s ongoing relationship with Timothee.

“He can’t accept that he’s been replaced,” the inside source claimed.

“And,” the insider then alleged, Travis “hates the idea of another man around his kids.”

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott attend the 2022 Billboard Music Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 15, 2022. (Photo Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Apparently, another issue was that he got his hopes up — possibly amidst reports of Kylie and Timmy being on the rocks.

“He actually thought he and Kylie were on the road to a reunion,” the source then reported.

The insider detailed that “they talk all the time.” That makes sense, as they share 6-year-old Stormi and 2-year-old Aire (previously named Wolf).

Kylie Jenner attends the 2024 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 11, 2024. (Photo Credit: Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

Things could be getting even more serious between Kylie and Timmy

The same report suggested that Kylie Jenner might be contemplating living with Timothee Chalamet in the not-so-distant future.

“Travis is extremely jealous — he never thought Timothee would last this long,” the same source characterized.

“Kylie’s been very clear with Travis that he missed his shot,” the insider then alleged. “Her future is with Timothee.”

Kylie Jenner and actor TimothÃ©e Chalamet look on during the Men’s Singles Final match between Novak Djokovic of Serbia and Daniil Medvedev of Russia on Day Fourteen of the 2023 US Open at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on September 10, 2023. (Photo Credit: Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

Obviously, it’s hard to confirm Travis Scott’s private thoughts on his ex’s new romance. These are, of course, only his alleged feelings on the matter, by way of one alleged inside source.

It’s easy to imagine that someone who shares two children with a long-term, on-again off-again partner might assume that they’ll inevitably get back together. But creating children together doesn’t mean that two people are endgame.

Similarly, it’s easy to imagine that Travis may have assumed that Kylie and Timmy wouldn’t last as long as they have. Sometimes, relationships — the worst and the best of them — outlast everyone’s expectations. That can be a good thing or a bad thing, depending.

Kylie Jenner attends the Jean Paul Gaultier Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2024 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on January 24, 2024. (Photo Credit: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)

Wait, didn’t Kylie Jenner and Timothee Chalamet break up?

Earlier this spring, rumors circulated that Kylie and Timmy had called it quits. However, Kylie quashed these claims without saying a word.

On Thursday, May 23, she and Timothee went out and about in New York. Their apparent date night reassured fans of the couple.

And, perhaps, it may have discouraged anyone hoping that the breakup news would turn out to be true.