Timothee Chalamet Joining Kylie Jenner On ‘The Kardashians’ Next Season?

Are Kylie Jenner and Timothee Chalamet capturing their bond on a reality show?

These days, Kylie and Timothee are reportedly closer than ever. Yet they’ve been very guarded about their entanglement, with public appearances remaining few and far between.

Some have speculated that they could be keeping things under the radar ahead of Timmy’s The Kardashians debut.

That would likely make Kris Jenner happy. But is that what Kylie wants?

Kylie Jenner and actor TimothÃ©e Chalamet look on during the Men’s Singles Final match between Novak Djokovic of Serbia and Daniil Medvedev of Russia on Day Fourteen of the 2023 US Open at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on September 10, 2023. (Photo Credit: Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

On Friday, June 28, Kylie Jenner and Timothee Chalamet appeared out in public on a date night.

This was actually their first time appearing in public like this, together, since January. (Who among us can forget their Golden Globes makeout session?)

For the months in between, numerous solo appearances made fans of the couple wonder if they’d split. Those fears are considerably less prevalent after the couple went out at the TCL Chinese Theatre.

Kylie Jenner attends The 2024 Met Gala Celebrating “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion” at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 06, 2024. (Photo Credit: Aliah Anderson/Getty Images)

Often, Kardashian family romances make their way onto the famous family’s reality show storylines.

Right now, that means The Kardashians on Hulu. Certainly, the world has seen a lot of Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker’s journey through reality TV cameras.

Even Pete Davidson appeared on The Kardashians, though he and Kim had broken up by the time that the episode aired.

Kylie Jenner and TimothÃ©e Chalamet attend the WSJ. Magazine 2023 Innovator Awards sponsored by Harry Winston, Hyundai Motor America, Montblanc, RÃ©my Martin and Roche Bobois at MoMA on November 01, 2023. (Photo Credit: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for WSJ. Magazine Innovators Awards)

Will Kylie bring Timothee onto the family reality show?

According to a report by The Daily Mail, Kylie has no interest in pushing Timmy to join her on Hulu — and that’s part of what’s making things go so smoothly.

“Kylie and Timothee are going so well because Kylie is not putting ultimatums on him to be a part of the Kardashians TV show,” the insider alleged.

The source added: “Theirs is a more private relationship in which they can be as normal a couple as is possible considering their levels of fame.”

Timothee Chalamet arrives for the 81st annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton hotel in Beverly Hills, California, on January 7, 2024. (Photo Credit: MICHAEL TRAN/AFP via Getty Images)

According to that same report, Kris Jenner would really like for Kylie and Timothee to showcase their romance — especially on the family’s reality show.

“Kris would love for Timothee to flaunt Kylie everywhere,” the inside source dished.

“But,” the insider explained, “Kylie is making sure to fight this because she actually doesn’t want to make it more of a spectacle than it already is.”

In this red and black ensemble, Kris Jenner appears poised to command a starship. Ideally one in the 1980s that ways very menacing things over a viewscreen. Fortunately, she’s just speaking to the confessional camera on The Kardashians. (Image Credit: Hulu)

Kylie’s prioritizing her relationship over a reality show

“She wants to nurture the relationship and have it last and not make a mockery out of it,” the source explained.

The insider then reported: “They love doing normal and fun things with each other and are homebodies.”

The source also emphasized that “Timothee wants to focus all his attention away from work on her. He wants to be with Kylie for a long time.”

Kris Jenner cries during a 2015 episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians. (Image Credit: E!)

Maybe that’s not what’s best for the family brand. But Kylie is one of the most influential people on the planet.

One could argue that she has done more than enough for her family for a lifetime.

Right now, she and Timmy are — according to this report — focusing on each other.