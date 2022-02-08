Oscar Nominations 2022: Lady Gaga Gets Scrubbed, Screwed and Scorned!

For Lady Gaga, there will be no applause of Oscars night.

On Tuesday morning, nominations for the 2022 Academy Awards were released, with many celebrity gossip fans psyched to see first-time nods for Beyonce and Kristen Stewart.

But then these same fans kept reading the list of nominees are wondered:

Wait, where is Lady Gaga?!?

A key figure in the film House of Gucci, Lady Gaga earned a nomination in the Lead Actress category at the Golden Globes, Screen Actors Guild and BAFTA Awards.

Alas, she was snubbed at the most important awards ceremony of them all.

Wrote the star after not hearing her name read aloud on Tuesday:

"To all the nominees this year, congratulations on all your hard work, dedication, your nomination and YOUR magic -- you all deserve major recognition for what was a truly beautiful landscape of performances and accomplishments this past year."

So... Lady Gaga is out of the picture.

Who is in the picture, for such awards as, well, Best Picture?

Scroll down for a look at the 2022 Oscar nominations. Did your non-Gaga favorites make the cut?

Best Picture

Belfast

CODA

Don't Look Up

Drive My Car

Dune

King Richard

Licorice Pizza

Nightmare Alley

The Power of the Dog

West Side Story

Best Actress

Jessica Chastain, The Eyes of Tammy Faye

Olivia Colman, The Lost Daughter

Penélope Cruz, Parallel Mothers

Nicole Kidman, Being the Ricardos

Kristen Stewart, Spencer

Best Actor

Javier Bardem, Being the Ricardos

Benedict Cumberbatch, The Power of the Dog

Andrew Garfield, Tick, Tick... Boom!

Will Smith, King Richard

Denzel Washington, The Tragedy of Macbeth

Best Supporting Actress

Jessie Buckley, The Lost Daughter

Ariana DeBose, West Side Story

Judi Dench, Belfast

Kirsten Dunst, The Power of the Dog

Aunjanue Ellis, King Richar

Best Supporting Actor

Ciarán Hinds, Belfast

Troy Kotsur, CODA

Jesse Plemons, The Power of the Dog

J.K. Simmons, Being the Ricardos

Kodi Smit-McPhee, The Power of the Dog

Best Director

Kenneth Branagh, Belfast

Ryûsuke Hamaguchi, Drive My Car

Paul Thomas Anderson, Licorice Pizza

Jane Campion, The Power of the Dog

Steven Spielberg, West Side Story

Best Adapted Screenplay

CODA

Drive My Car

Dune

The Lost Daughter

The Power of the Dog

Best Original Screenplay

Belfast

Don't Look Up

King Richard

Licorice Pizza

The Worst Person in the World

Best Cinematography

Dune

Nightmare Alley

The Power of the Dog

The Tragedy of Macbeth

West Side Story

Best Animated Film

Encanto

Flee

Luca

The Mitchells vs. the Machines

Raya and the Last Dragon

Best Original Score

Don't Look Up, Nicholas Britell

Dune, Hans Zimmer

Encanto, Germaine Franco

Parallel Mothers, Alberto Iglesias

The Power of the Dog, Jonny Greenwood

Best Original Song

"Be Alive" from King Richard, Beyoncé Knowles-Carter, Dixson

"Dos Oruguitas" from Encanto, Lin-Manuel Miranda

"Down to Joy" from Belfast, Van Morrison

"No Time to Die" from No Time to Die, Billie Eilish, Finneas O'Connell

"Somehow You Do" from Four Good Days, Diane Warren

Best Costume Design

Cruella

Cyrano

Dune

Nightmare Alley

West Side Story

Best Makeup & Hairstyling

Coming 2 America

Cruella

Dune

The Eyes of Tammy Faye

House of Gucci

Best Editing

Don't Look Up

Dune

King Richard

The Power of the Dog

Tick, Tick… Boom!

Best Visual Effects

Dune

Free Guy

No Time to Die

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings

Spider-Man: No Way Home

Best Production Design

Dune

Nightmare Alley

The Power of the Dog

The Tragedy of Macbeth

West Side Story

Best Sound

Belfast

Dune

No Time to Die

The Power of the Dog

West Side Story

Best International Film

Drive My Car

Flee

The Hand of God

Lunana: A Yak in the Classroom

The Worst Person in the World

Best Documentary

Ascension

Attica

Flee

Summer of Soul

Writing with Fire

Best Documentary Short Subject

Audible

Lead Me Home

The Queen of Basketball

Three Songs for Benazir

When We Were Bullies

Best Animated Short Film

Affairs of the Art

Bestia

Boxballet

Robin Robin

The Windshield Wiper

Best Live-Action Short Film

Ala Kachuu — Take and Run

The Dress

The Long Goodbye

On My Mind

Please Hold