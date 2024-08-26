Kim Kardashian’s Next Boyfriend: Is She Dating Son’s Favorite Athlete?!

Kim Kardashian’s has options when it comes to who will be her next boyfriend – because her kids have made lists!

The romantic lives of the Karjenner sisters have always been a topic of conversation amongst fans, but these days, it sounds like Kim’s kids are the biggest gossips of all!

While she has plans to leave the spotlight fairly soon, her four rugrats with ex Kanye West are hoping she’ll start up a romance soon with a high profile special someone.

And she might just do, if they fit her on her own list! In fact, she’s already started cozying up to some!

Kim Kardashian attends The 2024 Met Gala Celebrating “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion” at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 6, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue)

Kim Kardashian’s Next Boyfriend Could Be Handpicked By Her Kids

There’s always lots of rumors flying around about Kim Kardashian.

Have you heard the one about how she replace Vanna White on Wheel of Fortune?!

But there is one bit of gossip Kim has been surprisingly silent of late: What the heck is going on with her love life?!?

It’s been two years since Kardashian split from Pete Davidson and, yes, she’s been linked here and there with various celebrities ever since.

It does sound as if she and Odell Beckham Jr. got it on for at least some period of time this spring.

But there’s been no headline romance for awhile and people are starting to notice – and there names are North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm.

Kim Kardashian attends 2023 GQ Men of the Year at Bar Marmont on November 16, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Yes, Kim’s four kids have given their approval for mom to start dating again. In fact, they’re eager to help her land a new man!

“It’s so funny because my kids try to set me up. Like, they’re ready now and I’m not,” she revealed on The Tonight Show.

Ok, so there’s the confirmation that Kim is single. But when she is ready to get back out there, she may really need to consult with her children before picking her next boyfriend.

“They’re so particular. Like they come home, they make lists. Saint wants me to be with any basketball player or soccer player.”

And you know what? He just might get his wish!

Kim Kardashian Dating Soccer Stud Vinicius Jr. ?!

For those of you who don’t follow sportsball, Real Madrid is a massively beloved football club out of Spain.

And when we say football, we mean soccer – but we really mean football, but that’s what makes sense. Digress…

On Sunday August 25th, Kim surprised her sports loving son with a VIP day to see his favorite team play in Madrid.

Kim documented the whole thing on, where else, her Instagram, sharing photos and videos of her little guy sitting in his private box, kicking the ball on the field after the game, and even walking hand-in-hand with the team’s MVP player, Vinicius Jr.

And now we’re getting to the tea!

See, Vini, as the fans call him, is a hot 24-year-old forward for the team. He’s also clearly Saint’s favorite player.

And Kim made sure to snag a photo of herself with Vini during the game – and fans were quick to latch onto the idea of Kim courting the soccer stud off the field.

“I’m shipping,” posted one fan on X after Kim shared a selfie on her Insta stories.

“Can’t wait for that kim & vini relationship to kick off,” posted another fan after seeing the cozy selfie.

Now, in all fairness, there have been zero reports that these two are dating, as of right now. But these things do take time. If they’ve just met, she might need to take Saint to a few more games before it turns into anything.

And yes, we’ve seen the reports of Vini dating model Kenia Os… but that was from last year. He very well could be a free agent now!

Kim Kardashian attends the 10th Annual Breakthrough Prize Ceremony at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on April 13, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

What Kim’s Looking For In Her Next Boyfriend

“Kim is mostly focused on work, her kids, and her family, but dating is certainly not out of the question,” an insider told Entertainment Tonight just before Kim’s appearance on Jimmy Fallon’s show.

For those hoping to have a chance with Kardashian? This same outlet provided the criteria she has in mind for any future boyfriend.

“She’d love to date someone that’s close to their family, trustworthy, loyal, successful, and most importantly, family and kid driven.

“That’s always Kim’s top priority, so she would only be with someone romantically if they fit that general mold.”

Then again, what Kim might actually want is to NOT be serious at all with anyone. In fact, after years of being in relationships, what she might be after right now … is a boy toy!

“Kim’s not going to sit around and act like some nun. She has no desire to be celibate,” a source exclusively tells In Touch. “She’s feeling totally empowered and sexy and living her best life all around the world and doesn’t see anything wrong with having some casual fun with younger guys who are more than happy to be at her beck and call.”

Kim Kardashian attends the 2024 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 10, 2024 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

And What About Kanye West?

Kardashian, of course, shares four kids with ex-husband Kanye West… someone who is decidedly NOT trustworthy or loyal.

Last we heard, he was begging Kim for money.

Kardashian has been married three times overall, first exchanging vows with Damon Thomas when she was just 19 years old. And then infamously staying married to Kris Humphries for 72 days in 2011.

We somehow doubt she would ever walk down the aisle ever again.

Concludes this ET report on the topic:

“Her friends, of course, want her to find love, but respect that it will happen at her own pace and when she feels the timing is right.”