Kyrsten Sinema: Yes, I Banged My Married Bodyguard But Never In North Carolina!

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Former Arizona senator Kyrsten Sinema is finally addressing the rumor that she had an affair with her bodyguard.

And just like the adulterous congressman Tony Gonzales before her, she’s admitting that it really happened.

But she insists that she shouldn’t be sued over her sexcapades — and she might win on a technicality. Here’s what happened:

Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (I-AZ) arrives for a closed-door briefing by intelligence officials about the Discord leaks at the U.S. Capitol Visitors Center on April 19, 2023 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

In case you missed it, Heather Ammel, the ex-wife of Matthew Ammel, has filed a suit against Synema, accusing her of ruining her marriage.

(North Carolina’s “homewrecker law” allows third parties who slept with married people to be sued in connection with alienation of affection allegations.)

Now, Sinema has filed a motion to dismiss, in which she admits that she did, in fact, have a sexual relationship with Ammel (per TMZ).

She acknowledges that she and Ammel became “romantic and intimate” in late May 2024 — five months before he separated from his wife.

She says their first encounter took place on May 27 in Sonoma, California, and they proceeded to bang in several other locations, including New York City, Washington, D.C., Aspen, and Phoenix.

Congresswoman Kyrsten Sinema speaks onstage at The Human Rights Campaign 2018 Los Angeles Gala Dinner at JW Marriott Los Angeles at L.A. LIVE on March 10, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images)

Yes, the relationship wasn’t exactly confined to one ZIP code.

And if you’re wondering why Sinema is suddenly offering what amounts to a travel itinerary of romantic rendezvous, there’s a legal reason for that.

Heather Ammel filed her lawsuit in North Carolina, one of very few states that still allows “alienation of affection” suits — meaning a spouse can sue someone they believe interfered in their marriage.

But Sinema says the case should be thrown out because none of the alleged hookups actually took place in North Carolina.

U.S. Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (I-AZ) applauds during U.S. President Joe Biden’s State of the Union address during a joint meeting of Congress in the House Chamber of the U.S. Capitol on February 07, 2023 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)

Ammel also claims Sinema sent romantic messages to her husband while he was in North Carolina, including a photo of the senator wrapped in nothing but a towel.

Sinema disputes that allegation and says even if such a message existed, she had no idea he was in the state at the time.

So yes, Sinema is acknowledging the relationship.

But she’s also making it clear that admitting the affair doesn’t mean she’s accepting legal responsibility for the breakup of a marriage, especially in a state where she claims the alleged relationship never actually happened.

In other words: the former senator isn’t denying the scandal.

She’s just arguing it happened in the wrong jurisdiction. The judge has yet to rule this loophole.

In other Kyrsten news, the former Democrat has taken another step toward the right by joining conservative media outlet the Washington Reporter. To paraphrase the meme: Pure Synema!