Ben Affleck’s New Girlfriend: Is He Dating RFK Jr.’s Daughter Kick Kennedy?

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Has Ben Affleck already moved on with a new girlfriend?

Sure, it’s been less than a week since Jennifer Lopez filed for divorce from Affleck.

But the exes separated back in April, if not earlier. And insiders say Ben has spent much of that time with the daughter of a very well-known politician.

Actor Ben Affleck attends the 81st Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 07, 2024 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images)

Is Kick Kennedy Ben Affleck’s New Girlfriend?

Kick Kennedy is the 36-year-old daughter of Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

Until last week, RFK Jr. was an independent presidential candidate. But he recently dropped out of the race and threw his support behind Donald Trump.

Now, the family is back in the news, thanks to rumors that Ben and Kick are dating.

Here, Kick Kennedy, daugther of Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and grandaughter of Robert F. Kennedy attends a Remembrance and Celebration of the Life & Enduring Legacy of Robert F. Kennedy event at Arlington National Cemetery on June 6, 2018 in Arlington, Virginia. (Photo by Leigh Vogel/Getty Images for RFK Human Rights)

According to a new report from Page Six, Ben and Kick have been hanging out since June.

One source tells the outlet that the couple has been making little effort to conceal their relationship.

In fact, they’ve been spotted at numerous Hollywood hot spots, including the Polo Lounge at the Beverly Hills Hotel.

Neither party has commented publicly on the rumors that they’re romantically involved.

But reliable sources say there’s no doubt that they’re an item.

Here, Kick Kennedy speaks onstage as Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights hosts The 2015 Ripple Of Hope Awards honoring Congressman John Lewis, Apple CEO Tim Cook, Evercore Co-founder Roger Altman, and UNESCO Ambassador Marianna Vardinoyannis at New York Hilton on December 8, 2015 in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images for RFK Human Rights)

Are Ben and Kick Getting Serious Already?

Over the weekend, the popular gossip page Deux Moi chimed in and claimed that Ben and Kick were spotted leaving an apartment complex owned by “one of Ben’s A-list pals.”

A witness told the outlet that Ben and Kick have been acting “very couply,” and she’s been “leaving with a bag since at least June.”

Now, to play fair to all parties involved, there are some outlets who claim to have sources saying quick the opposite.

TMZ has insiders who insist there is nothing romantic going on with Ben and Kick, and that the two are just “buddies.”

But you know the old saying about where there’s smoke there’s fire?

Actor Ben Affleck attends the Los Angeles premiere of Warner Bros. “The Flash” at Ovation Hollywood on June 12, 2023 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Phillip Faraone/Getty Images)

Was There Any Overlap Between Ben’s Most Recent Relationships?

Has Ben has really moved on so soon after his split from J-Lo? If so, then fans are bound to have some questions about his timing.

But no one is accusing Ben of cheating on Jen.

In fact, insiders seem to agree that the couple simply wanted different things and gradually grew apart as a result.

Stars Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck arrive for the premiere of “The Mother” at the Westwood Regency Village Theater in Los Angeles, California, on May 10, 2023. (Photo by MICHAEL TRAN/AFP via Getty Images)

“The kind of big love Jennifer believes in, that sort of all-consuming devotion? Ben played along for a while and wanted to be part of it, but it’s just not who he is,” one insider tells Page Six.

But while the split might have been gradual, that doesn’t mean the divorce will be amicable.

“She’s furious. He has humiliated her. He was the one who initiated getting back together,” says the source.

“He’s humiliated her because she made a big deal that he’s the love of her life.”

Ben and Kick might wind up putting their relationship to the test right off the bat. Because it sounds like he’s in for the fight of his life.