Kim Kardashian Says She’ll Be Ugly Soon, Announces Plans to Retire

On the latest episode of her family’s reality show, Kim Kardashian dropped an interesting bombshell.

In the wake of her portrayal as an evil publicist named Siobhan Corbyn on American Horror Story: Delicate, the former sex tape participant got candid about her future in the entertainment industry.

And why she knows it may not last forever.

Kim Kardashian attends a game between the Atlanta Dream and the Los Angeles Sparks in the first half at Walter Pyramid on May 15, 2024 in Long Beach, California. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

“I didn’t have an agent, and then after American Horror Story… all these different people wanted to meet,” Kardashian explained to her friends, adding at the time:

“We literally spent a day, we went to all the studios, and everyone called within, like, 20 minutes with offers.”

Kim actually isn’t terrible in the aforementioned series.

She also pretended back in the day as if she really enjoy sleeping with Ray J on camera, so her acting ability may be far more superior than many had previously assumed.

Kim Kardashian attends The 2024 Met Gala Celebrating “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion” at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 6, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)

As it turns out, Kardashian broke the news on this episode that she will star in a Netflix film titled The Fifth Wheel, which she described as an ensemble “full comedy” from the mind of writer Paula Pell.

Kim will even serve as a producer on the project.

“I wasn’t planning on this career, and I was like, ‘Okay, I’m not gonna get ahead of myself here,'” she said on air.

“I’m really nervous about it, because I have to f-cking deliver…. Every year I want to do something that makes me so uncomfortable that I really have to challenge myself.”

Kim Kardashian attends a roundtable discussion on criminal justice reform hosted by Vice President Kamala Harris in the Roosevelt Room at the White House on April 25, 2024 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

In terms of her acting range, meanwhile, Kim came across as pretty funny and very self-aware during this portion of The Kardashians installment.

“I feel like you need less Botox for more emotion, and I do not have that,” she joked. “How am I gonna be scared? How am I gonna cry?”

At the recent Tom Brady Roast, of course, Kim was compared to a robot who lacked any and all aspects of being an actual human.

She didn’t go that far in her own self-assessment. But is at least able to laugh off the metaphor.

Kim Kardashian attends the GQ Men of the Year Party 2023 VIP dinner at Chateau Marmont on November 16, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for GQ)

Via a confessional, Kardashian also looked ahead and made a startling statement.

“I can do a movie a year,” she said the camera with a laugh. “I’ve got about 10 years where I still look good, so that’s all I’ve got in me, and then I’ll take some time off.”

We’re not certain how serious Kardashian was being at this time, but it’s a revealing admission.

Kim seems to understand that her fame is largely based on her looks above anything else — and that Hollywood is unfortunately known for ignoring older woman who are unable to maintain a youthful or sexy appearance.

We’ll see for how much longer Kim Kardashian is able to stay in the spotlight, but we think we all know the real answer to long-term success is for her to stop insulting Taylor Swift.

It’s clear she’s losing this battle.