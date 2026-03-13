Nancy Guthrie Abductor Could Strike Again, Sheriff Warns

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Was the disappearance of Savannah Guthrie’s mother an isolated incident?

Sheriff Nanos doesn’t want people to assume so.

The fate of Nancy Guthrie remains unknown.

“Keep your wits about you,” he urges people. If it happened to the Guthries, it could happen to someone else.

Amidst her status as a missing person in early 2026, Nancy Guthrie’s image was shared far and wide in the hopes that someone knew something. (Image Credit: NBC News)

Believing that this was targeted and knowing are different things

On Thursday, March 12, Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos answered some blunt questions about the tragic disappearance of Savannah Guthrie’s mother.

Speaking to NBC News, he admitted that the suspect could “absolutely” strike again.

“We believe we know why he did this,” he confirmed.

He also confirmed that officials “believe [Nancy] was targeted” for this crime.

However, he cautioned that investigators are understandably “not 100 percent sure of that.”

Sheriff Nanos quickly made it clear that he wants people to use their common sense.

“It’d be silly to tell people, ‘Yeah, don’t worry about it. You’re, you’re not his target,'” he reasoned.

In fact, he went on to encourage people to not think of home invasions and kidnappings as a one-and-done crime.

“Don’t think for a minute that because it happened to the Guthrie family, you’re safe,” he cautioned.

“No,” Nanos emphasized. “Keep your wits about you.”

Pima County sheriff Chris Nanos speaks on NBC News. (Image Credit: NBC News)

Each day that passes makes this worse and worse

The search of Nancy is nearing its sixth week.

Aside from her abductor, the last person to see Savannah Guthrie’s mother spotted her on January 31.

Nancy is 84 years old. She has medications that she needs to be taking in order to remain healthy.

Though the amount of blood found at her home was not considered in and of itself life-threatening.

However, everything — the unclear motive, the lack of proof of life, the weeks without results, and Nancy’s health — paint a dreadful picture.

Savannah has used her platform to share multiple pleas for her mother’s safe return.

She has also offered $1 million for information. The lack of response seems to suggest that safe return is no longer an option.

Savannah has acknowledged that her mother “may already be gone.”

She continued: “If this is what is to be, then we will accept it, but we need to know where she is. We need her to come home.”

Amidst massive public support, she has remained on hiatus from The Today Show as her thoughts and attention are with her mother.

Andy Cohen had a chat with Savannah Guthrie while fans gathered and listened. (Image Credit: NBC)

This is a senseless crime

There is no good time to be kidnapped and possibly murdered. But 2026 is perhaps the worst time.

Right now, the federal government is disinterested at best in the plight of the Guthrie family.

As Savannah has poured her heart and soul into searching for answers, Trump’s head of the FBI went to party in the locker room of the men’s hockey team in Milan.

Was the search for Nancy botched? We don’t yet know.

At present, it appears that her abduction was botched. That’s a popular theory, at least.

This is a devastating tragedy. And everyone should remain on their guard.