Kim Kardashian to Replace Vanna White on Wheel of Fortune?!

From turning over in bed on tape for Ray J… to turning over letters on America’s favorite guest show?

Maybe. Possibly.

According to a new report, Kim Kardashian may soon have a new career.

As you likely know at this point, Pat Sajak has retired as host of Wheel of Fortune after more than four decades at the helm of this beloved program.

He bid farewell last month.

In his place, producers have hired Ryan Seacrest, who is trying to play a role on every show that has ever aired in the history of television… but we’re now hearing that he’s off to a rough start.

Specifically, Seacrest is allegedly not getting along well with co-host Vanna White. If you believe a new report in Life & Style, that is.

An anonymous source says executives may cut ties with White and/or she may decide to walk away — and that Kardashian is seen as a potential replacement.

“They’ve compiled a list of folks to replace Vanna, and Kim Kardashian is at the top,” writes the tabloid. “Kim is a very close friend of Ryan’s and would bring a whole new audience.”

That latter point cannot be denied.

Kim has quite a number of social media followers and while she’s often been criticized for lacking any real talent… how much talent is necessary to flip over the letters in a Wheel of Fortune puzzle?

(No offense, Vanna. You’re an icon.)

Continues this report:

“Ryan wants to make the show younger and sexier. He’s responsible for the Kardashian reality show and believes in that family more than anyone!”

As for what has gone wrong between Seacrest and White?

“After Pat quit, Vanna was optimistic about working with Ryan, but they have zero chemistry and no vibe,” alleges the insider. “Plus, she could be his mother!”

We mean, White is 67 and Seacrest is 49. So this is conceivable, we suppose, but also a bit of a stretch. We’re not sure why it’s relevant, either.

Kardashian, meanwhile, has been trying to go more mainstream for years now.

She played a role on FX’s American Horror Story: Delicate a few months ago and seems sort of serious about acting.

The mother of four will also star in an upcoming Netflix film titled The Fifth Wheel, which she recently described as an ensemble “full comedy” from the mind of writer Paula Pell.

“Every year I want to do something that makes me so uncomfortable that I really have to challenge myself,” Kardashian said this summer, adding that she may soon be forced out of the spotlight:

“I can do a movie a year. I’ve got about 10 years where I still look good, so that’s all I’ve got in me, and then I’ll take some time off.”