Colter Wall Says He’s ‘Not Doing Well,’ Stuns Fans By Canceling Tour

Colter Wall abruptly canceled the remainder of his tour this week, telling fans he’s “not doing well mentally” and needs time to focus on his health.

The popular country star shared the news in a short — and somewhat vague — social statement.

Wall said he will be stepping back from performing “for the time being” and apologized to ticket holders and crew, adding that he hopes to return when he’s stable again.

Colter Wall performs onstage during 2018 Stagecoach California’s Country Music Festival at the Empire Polo Field on April 29, 2018 in Indio, California. (Photo by Matt Cowan/Getty Images for Stagecoach)

Colter Wall abruptly cancels several shows

“Myself and the band and the crew are very grateful for the privilege to play music together for you. We thank you for it,” Wall wrote.

“The truth is that I am mentally unwell. Despite this, I have pushed myself to continue with touring. As a result my mental health has only further declined,” he continued, adding:

“After discussions with my team we have decided to cancel the remaining shows

“Thank you for your understanding and support, Tickets will be refunded automatically from original point of purchase.”

Vague announcement sparks concern among fans

Promoters confirmed multiple upcoming dates have been scrapped, and refunds are being issued for affected shows. Several venues and ticketing sites have updated their listings to reflect the cancellations.

Fans reacted with an outpouring of support online, with many urging Wall to take the time he needs and thanking him for his honesty.

Others expressed disappointment over lost shows.

But thankfully, the predominant tone across threads and fan pages was one of concern and sympathy.

Mental health has become a more visible topic throughout the celebrity world in recent years, with artists increasingly open about needing to step back for wellbeing. Wall’s message echoed that trend — brief, candid and focused on recovery rather than speculation.

Management has not provided additional details about the singer’s condition or a timetable for resuming performances. No replacement dates have been announced.

Wall rose to prominence with a rugged, traditionalist country-folk sound that quickly earned him a fiercely loyal audience.

His abrupt hiatus leaves fans hoping for a speedy, private recovery and a return to the stage when he’s ready.

Some fans have expressed concern, but many more have offered words of compassion and support.

We’ll have further updates on this developing story as new information becomes available.