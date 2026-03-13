Ray J Accuses Kim Kardashian & Kris Jenner of PERJURY After They Testify that They …

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Last year, Ray J made RICO allegations against the Kardashians without presenting any evidence.

Kris and Kim’s lawsuit against him that followed was no surprise.

The rapper then filed his own lawsuit, accusing the mother-daughter duo of releasing his and Kim’s infamous sex tape and blaming him for it.

Kris and Kim had to give sworn testimony. Now, Ray J accuses them of lying under oath.

Almost a decade later, Kim Kardashian told the camera how eager she was to face her robbers in court. (Image Credit: Hulu)

Perjury is a very serious allegation

Both Ray J and his mother are accusing Kim and Kris of perjury.

In sworn declarations this week, both mother and daughter flatly denied Ray J’s claim that they had orchestrated the 2007 sex tape’s release.

Specifically, they called the claim “a lie” and “absolutely false.” That’s not ambiguous!

“As a mother, the notion that I orchestrated or produced sex tapes involving my daughter, or was in any way involved in the creation or distribution of any sex tapes,” Kris Jenner wrote.

Her statement continued, saying that the claim “is not only entirely untrue but deeply offensive and harmful and has haunted me for decades.”

Kris Jenner chats with her famous family on The Kardashians. (Image Credit: Hulu)

Kris expressed: “I was absolutely heartbroken, crushed, and devastated as a mother to see my daughter in this situation where her most intimate and private moments were exposed to the world.”

Meanwhile, Kim highlighted that she had spent money to counter Ray J’s story.

She highlighted how she’d gone to therapy as well as worked with legal experts and strategic communication specialists.

“His claim that I had a plan with my mother and others to release a sex tape, defraud the public, and file a ‘fake’ lawsuit against the porn company that released it to ‘create buzz’ is a lie,” Kim stated flatly.

These statements from Kim and Kris were part of a filing in Los Angeles Superior Court on Wednesday, March 11.

While all decked out ahead of her Milan show, Kim Kardashian appeared to be all geared up to fight Thanos and win. (Image Credit: Hulu)

It sounds like he’s calling for them to be prosecuted

Now, Ray J and his mother are telling TMZ that Kim and Kris “completely lied about everything.” That is a serious allegation, especially without evidence.

“Are [Kim & Kris] out of their f–king minds?” he asked.

“The fact of the matter is, if you lie like that under oath, don’t you go to jail?” Ray J asked. “Don’t you get fined?”

He also explained that his goal for the lawsuit relates to his children, Melody and Epik.

Ray J argued that his kids “don’t deserve to grow up thinking their dad did something like revenge porn or hurt someone on purpose.”

On Facebook, Sonja Norwood — mother of Ray J — stepped up to boost her son’s side of the story. (Image Credit: Facebook)

“That’s not the truth,” Ray J claimed, “and I’m not going to let that narrative follow them through their lives.”

That same day, Sonja Norwood — his mother — took to Facebook to back up his side of the story.

“I am no longer going to sit back and watch my son be ‘dogged’ on social media over this matter when Ray J and I, Kris and Kim, and many others know the truth,” she declared.

“And Kris, momager, you say you did not orchestrate the commercial release of the tape,” she challenged. “Then who did?”

Norwood continued: “I support Ray J and his journey to bring the truth forward.”

On Season 5, Episode 8 of The Kardashians, Kris Jenner jokes that she’s enjoying “retail therapy.” (Image Credit: Hulu)

Obviously, we don’t claim to have special knowledge of the facts of this case

Conventional wisdom has, for nearly two decades, said that Kim and Ray J’s sex tape leaked, and that Kris was saddened as a mom but excited as an opportunist.

Since then, Kim and Kris capitalized upon the attention, catapulting their family to a 10-figure fortune with multiple reality shows and businesses.

Ray J is presenting the claim that Kris and Kim are outright lying.

Is it possible that he has always believed that they released the tape — even if it’s untrue?

We cannot say that we know the inner workings of his mind. But accusing someone of perjury is a pretty serious allegation.