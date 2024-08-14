Kaley Cuoco’s Finally Engaged Tom Pelphrey – Congrats!

Kaley Cuoco is engaged!

The Big Bang Theory alum announced the big news on her social media, two years after she and Tom first met.

Their romance has been a whirlwind since then, including that time they brought beautiful new life into the world!

The announcement was short and sweet – but the ring is MASSIVE!

Kaley Cuoco and Tom Pelphrey attend the Los Angeles premiere of Max Original Limited Series “Love & Death” at Directors Guild Of America on April 26, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images)

Kaley Cuoco Engaged For Fourth Time – Will This One Stick?!

Before finding her forever with Tom Pelphrey, Kaley Cuoco was engaged three times before, and made it down the aisle with two of her fiances.

She was briefly engaged to boyfriend Josh Resnick in 2011. She married – then divorced – husbands Ryan Sweeting and Karl Cook.

For that reason, it makes sense why it took so long for Tom and Kaley to put a ring on it, but it looks like this one might be for the long haul .

Kaley posted on Instagram Stories on Aug. 14 a photo of her cozied up to her soon-to-be husband and Ozark alum “Amazing weekend,” she captioned a photo showing off the ring with the actor.

The Road To True Love

The Flight Attendant star publicly confirmed her relationship with Tom in May 2022. Again, the news came from Instagram.

She’s all about sharing news on the ‘gram!

The couple first connected in April 2022 when they were set up by their mutual manager, Andrea Pett-Joseph. Clearly, she wasn’t just good at guiding their careers; she also had at eye for their personal affairs.

“She’s like, ‘Oh my God, I think you guys are perfect for each other,'” Kaley said during an interview with USA Today

When they finally met in person at the Ozark premiere, Kaley admitted it was special.

“I heard his voice, and I turned around, and it was like my life was over, or just starting. It hit me. It was love at first sight,” she recalled. “We were immediately connected. I do feel like I’ve known him my whole life, but I wasn’t ready for him.”

“We’re ready to build a life together,” she added.

From there, things were off to the races!

Kaley Cuoco and Tom Pelphrey attend “Lawmen: Bass Reeves” Los Angeles Party at Sunset Tower Hotel on December 01, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images for Paramount+)

A Mommy Before a Bride

The pair share homes in both LA and NJ, where Tom is originally from.

They also share their only child, a daughter Matilda Carmine Richie whom they welcomed in March 2023.

“The new light of our lives! We are overjoyed and grateful for this little miracle. Thank you to the doctors, nurses, family and friends who have helped us immensely over the last few days. We are blessed beyond belief,” Cuoco captioned a series of photos of the newborn.

She added: “@tommypelphrey didn’t think I could fall even more in love with you, but I did.”

Pelphrey also shared his own announcement: “My heart is full of love and gratitude for this miracle. Eternally grateful for the strength and bravery of my soulmate and best friend @kaleycuoco. You are incredible.”