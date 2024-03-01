For years, Tom Cruise has been paying child support for daughter, Suri Cruise.

Though reports say that Tom and Suri Cruise have no contact, he’s her father and has a financial obligation.

Legally speaking, those hefty child support payments are about to expire.

Suri is turning 18, and a new report says that Katie Holmes is eager to find new work.

Katie Holmes and daughter Suri Cruise arrive the opening night premiere of “In The Heights” during the Tribeca Festival at the United Palace Theatre on June 9, 2021. (Photo Credit: ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images)

How much child support does Tom Cruise pay to Suri Cruise

Each year, Tom Cruise pays a reported $400,000 to Katie Holmes as child support for their daughter, Suri Cruise.

In 2006, the erstwhile couple welcomed Suri on April 18. Believe it or not, Tom and Katie did not actually divorce until 2012.

More than a decade after their infamous marriage finally ended, the child support is about to run out. In April 2024, Suri turns 18.

Tom Cruise attends the London Air Ambulance Charity Gala Dinner at The OWO on February 7, 2024. (Photo Credit: Daniel Leal – WPA Pool/Getty Images)

A bizarrely phrased new report from In Touch Weekly claims that Katie Holmes is panicking about her changing financial realities.

“For years, Katie’s enjoyed a lavish lifestyle, thanks to Tom’s consistent support,” an inside source begins.

“But as their child nears adulthood,” the insider reports, “both mother and daughter are facing an uncertain future.”

Katie Holmes attends the Michael Kors Collection Fall/Winter 2024 Runway Show on February 13, 2024. (Photo Credit: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Michael Kors)

Is Katie Holmes about to be broke?

“It’s a terrifying prospect,” the source insisted, adding that Katie and Suri will be “going from an amazing standard of living to a question mark overnight!”

The insider added: “Dawson’s Creek royalties don’t hold a candle to what Mission: Impossible generates!”

Truth be told, it would be weird if a decades-old teen TV drama were paying royalties comparable to an ongoing blockbuster franchise. Especially in the age of streaming, when networks have paid actors and writers a pittance for their work.

Christopher McQuarrie and Tom Cruise make a surprise theater appearance to celebrate “Mission: Impossible â€“ Dead Reckoning Part One” presented by Paramount Pictures and Skydance at Regal Atlantic Station on July 11, 2023. (Photo Credit: Derek White/Getty Images for Paramount Pictures)

Obviously, Katie is an actress with a lengthy career. In fact, though her most famous work came before her controversial romance with Scientology’s 61-year-old golden boy, she has gotten work following the divorce.

“She’s actively looking for roles and is eager to throw herself back into the industry full-time,” the source described.

“And don’t forget the non-disclosure agreement she signed,” the insider noted. “It’s set to expire, too. If things get tough, Katie could cash in by penning a tell-all book!”

Katie Holmes attends the Ulla Johnson fashion show during New York Fashion Week on February 11, 2024. (Photo Credit: Manny Carabel/Getty Images)

What is Katie Holmes’ net worth?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Katie Holmes’ net worth is about $15 million. That’s about 1/40 of Tom Cruise’s estimated $600 million, but she and Suri probably aren’t going to have to work in food services or retail any time soon.

Additionally, it’s possible that Katie could look for more high-profile acting work once she no longer shares a minor child with Tom Cruise. That’s about more than just child support for Suri.

When you remove the possibility that someone could take you to custody court just to punish you for saying something in an interview, a lot of opportunities open up. It will be up to Katie to choose her path — but a lot of people would love to watch her thrive.