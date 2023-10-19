Britney Spears’ Book Confirms She Cheated on Justin Timberlake (Sort of)

We have already heard about how Britney Spears’ book accuses Justin Timberlake of cheating.
In addition to details on that and the story of her abortion at 19, Britney also opens up about a related topic.
The Woman In Me delves into Britney’s night out with dancer and choreographer Wade Robson. She cheated, too. Sort of.
But first, Britney is responding to the at times bizarre and misleading media coverage of her book ahead of its release.
“Been so busy lately,” Britney wrote on Instagram this week.
“And,” she expressed, “there are so many hard things to read in the news about my book!!!”
Britney then acknowledged that “Writing the book was so hard!!!”
“Then I woke up this morning and said it’s all relative,” Britney wrote.
Adopting a healthy perspective, she noted: “nothing really matters at this point!!!”
Referring to her adorable puppy, Britney added: “As long as Snow has her Noonie the world is a better place.”
One of the hot topics that has made the rounds is that Britney writes about cheating on Justin Timberlake with Wade Robson.
Wade is a backup dancer and choreographer.
Many people know his name because he is one of the men who has come forward to accuse Michael Jackson of sexually abusing him when he was a child.
For years, rumors circulated that Britney and Justin’s 2002 breakup had to do with Wade.
Additionally, many suspect that Justin’s “Cry Me a River” was about Britney cheating.
JT’s description of the song’s inspiration was simply that he and Britney had been fighting.
Britney writes that she did cheat on him, just once, with Wade.
According to her, this came after she learned that Justin had slept with at least one other woman behind her back.
“We were out one night and we went to a Spanish bar,” Britney recalls of her outing with Wade. “We danced and danced. I made out with him that night.”
It is important to note that this was a one-time thing.
Britney writes that she was loyal to Justin for the years of their romance, “with that one exception.”
She did go on to confess the fling to JT. The two moved past it and stayed together, but not indefinitely.
Apparently, two of Justin’s side pieces (at least two) were celebrities.
One of them may have been Nicole Appleton, of All Saints.
At least, that was the big rumor back in 2000 … since people saw them together sneaking into a hotel, it’s not exactly a crackpot theory.
Britney is clearly reluctant to identify the other woman.
Britney notes that this woman is now “married with children.” She does not want to embarrass her or her family over an indiscretion from 20 years ago.
Obviously, Britney has every right to share her life story. People who don’t want to show up in that should simply not have wronged her. But if this unnamed woman didn’t know Britney … Justin was the wrongdoer, not her.
Around 2000, when Britney and Justin were 19, Britney had an abortion. She writes about this in the book, too.
They were teenagers. Obviously too young to become parents.
Both have since moved on and become parents with new partners. Britney’s sons are in their teens. Justin’s sons are eight and three.