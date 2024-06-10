Kate Middleton Breaks Silence, Promises to Return to Public Life ‘Very Soon’

In a hopeful new message, Kate Middleton has promised to return to public life “very soon.”
As we’ve previously reported, Kate will not be attending this year’s Trooping the Colour ceremony. In fact, she already missed the final rehearsals for the event over the weekend.
But in an open letter to the Irish Guards — a Foot Guards regiment of the British Army for whom Kate serves as honorary colonel — the Princess of Wales expressed optimism about her future.
Kate Middleton Promises to Return to Public Life
“I wanted to write and let you know how proud I am of the entire Regiment ahead of the Colonel’s Review and Trooping the Colour,” Kate wrote in the letter.
“I appreciate everyone trooping this year has been practicing for months, and dedicating many hours to ensuring their uniforms and drill are immaculate.”
“Being your colonel remains an honour and I am very sorry that I’m unable to make the salute at this year’s Colonel’s Review,” she continued, adding:
“Please pass on my apologies to the whole regiment. I do hope that I’m able to represent you all once again very soon. Please send my very best wishes and good luck to all involved.”
The Latest on Kate’s Condition
Kate has been battling cancer for several months, and the royals have offered very few updates about her condition.
We don’t know what kind of cancer Kate is fighting, but we do know that she’s undergoing chemotherapy.
On Friday, Prince William attended the wedding of Hugh Grosvenor, the Duke of Westminster, and Olivia Henson without Kate by his side.
William’s father, King Charles, is also battling cancer.
As a result, William has made quite a few solo appearances in recent months.
But hopefully, he won’t be working alone much longer.
What’s Next For Kate Middleton?
It might be a while before we receive another update regarding Kate Middleton’s timeline for returning to public life.
Obviously, her letter to the Irish Guard didn’t offer much in the way of detail, but it did offer something just as useful — hope.
Kate kept the focus on the troops and the upcoming ceremony honoring her father-in-law.
But she also made it clear that she’s applying her famous work ethic to the task of getting well.
So while Kate might not wish to discuss her health issues publicly, we have zero doubt that her promise to return will soon be fulfilled.