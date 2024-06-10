Kate Middleton Breaks Silence, Promises to Return to Public Life ‘Very Soon’

Reading Time: 3 minutes

In a hopeful new message, Kate Middleton has promised to return to public life “very soon.”

As we’ve previously reported, Kate will not be attending this year’s Trooping the Colour ceremony. In fact, she already missed the final rehearsals for the event over the weekend.

But in an open letter to the Irish Guards — a Foot Guards regiment of the British Army for whom Kate serves as honorary colonel — the Princess of Wales expressed optimism about her future.

Catherine, Princess of Wales during a Diplomatic Corps reception at Buckingham Palace on December 6, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Victoria Jones – Pool/Getty Images)

Kate Middleton Promises to Return to Public Life

“I wanted to write and let you know how proud I am of the entire Regiment ahead of the Colonel’s Review and Trooping the Colour,” Kate wrote in the letter.

“I appreciate everyone trooping this year has been practicing for months, and dedicating many hours to ensuring their uniforms and drill are immaculate.”

“Being your colonel remains an honour and I am very sorry that I’m unable to make the salute at this year’s Colonel’s Review,” she continued, adding:

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge talks to guests at an evening reception for members of the Diplomatic Corps at Buckingham Palace on December 11, 2019 in London, England. (Photo by Victoria Jones – WPA Pool/Getty Images)

“Please pass on my apologies to the whole regiment. I do hope that I’m able to represent you all once again very soon. Please send my very best wishes and good luck to all involved.”

The Latest on Kate’s Condition

Kate has been battling cancer for several months, and the royals have offered very few updates about her condition.

We don’t know what kind of cancer Kate is fighting, but we do know that she’s undergoing chemotherapy.

Prince William, Prince of Wales and Catherine, Princess of Wales attend a ceremonial welcome for The President and the First Lady of the Republic of Korea at Horse Guards Parade on November 21, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

On Friday, Prince William attended the wedding of Hugh Grosvenor, the Duke of Westminster, and Olivia Henson without Kate by his side.

William’s father, King Charles, is also battling cancer.

As a result, William has made quite a few solo appearances in recent months.

But hopefully, he won’t be working alone much longer.

Catherine, Princess Of Wales attends the opening of Evelina London’s new children’s day surgery unit on December 05, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

What’s Next For Kate Middleton?

It might be a while before we receive another update regarding Kate Middleton’s timeline for returning to public life.

Obviously, her letter to the Irish Guard didn’t offer much in the way of detail, but it did offer something just as useful — hope.

Catherine, Princess of Wales during a visit to the Greentown Labs in Somerville, to learn about climate innovations which are being incubated in Boston on December 1, 2022 in Boston, United States. (Photo by Kirsty O’Connor – Pool/Getty Images)

Kate kept the focus on the troops and the upcoming ceremony honoring her father-in-law.

But she also made it clear that she’s applying her famous work ethic to the task of getting well.

So while Kate might not wish to discuss her health issues publicly, we have zero doubt that her promise to return will soon be fulfilled.