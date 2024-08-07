Daisy Ridley Reveals Grave Health Diagnosis: I Couldn’t ‘Chill Out’

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Daisy Ridley has a health update — and a diagnosis.

Some of the best Star Wars of all time has come out over the past 15 years.

Though the Sequel Trilogy was deservedly controversial and ultimately failed to leave most audiences completely satisfied, Daisy Ridley did an exemplary job as Rey Palpatine.

Though she has continued to work following Episode IX, Ridley has kept much of her life private. Now, she’s sharing her condition and how it has impacted her life.

Daisy Ridley attends the World Premiere of Young Woman and the Sea at The Hollywood Roosevelt in Hollywood, California on May 16, 2024. (Photo Credit: Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Disney)

Daisy Ridley’s Health & Her Struggles With Graves’ Disease

In a Tuesday, August 6 interview with Women’s Health, Daisy Ridley opened up about her diagnosis.

She has Graves’ disease. Many people may recognize that condition because of Wendy Williams’ health struggles.

Graves’ disease is an autoimmune disorder. Essentially, Daisy Ridley’s thyroid produces too much of a hormone. This impacts her health in various ways.

Daisy Ridley attends the UK Gala Screening of Disney’s “Young Woman and the Sea” at Curzon Mayfair on May 29, 2024, (Photo Credit: Kate Green/Getty Images for Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures UK)

Daisy Ridley received her diagnosis in 2023 after her doctor referred her to an endocrinologist. At first, she didn’t believe that the cause of her symptoms was something physical.

“I thought, ‘Well, I’ve just played a really stressful role; presumably that’s why I feel poorly,'” she explained. Ridley was referring to her role in the 2024 neo-noir film, Magpie.

However, she soon learned that her symptoms — a racing heart, fatigue, hot flashes, weight loss, and hand tremors — pointed the finger at Graves’ disease.

Daisy Ridley speaks onstage during the 2024 ESPY Awards at Dolby Theatre on July 11, 2024. (Photo Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

The health diagnosis brought things into focus for Daisy Ridley

“It was funny, I was like, ‘Oh, I just thought I was annoyed at the world,'” Daisy Ridley remarked.

“But turns out everything is functioning so quickly, you can’t chill out,'” she then characterized of how Graves’ disease impacts one’s health, body, and state of mind.

In general, Graves’ disease makes people feel both worn out and energized. Her doctor explained to her that patients often feel “tired, but wired.”

Daisy Ridley attends Disney’s screening of “Young Woman and The Sea” at iPic Theater on May 20, 2024. (Photo Credit: Arturo Holmes/Getty Images)

Though Daisy Ridley has always been conscious of her health, she added that she is “more well-being conscious” now.

“I do a fair amount of the holistic stuff,” she acknowledged. “but I also understand that it is a privilege to be able to do those things.”

There is no cure for Graves’ disease. However, holistic treatments like acupuncture, dietary restrictions, and more can (when done responsibly) lead to better overall wellness for some individuals. (In other words, meditation won’t cure cancer, but it might help someone process stress and get a better night’s sleep)

“I’m fine,” Daisy Ridley characterized many women saying as they experience health red flags. “It’s just normalized to not feel good.”

Anyone who has a friend who seems to be constantly sick without explanation knows how that goes. But to the individual, their everyday nightmare may just feel natural — like someone who doesn’t realize that they have a form of colorblindness.