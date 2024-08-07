Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar: Our Kids Hate Us So Much!

Reading Time: 3 minutes

We hope you’re ready to break out the world’s tiniest violin, readers.

According to In Touch Weekly, Jim Bob Duggar and Michelle Duggar are very sad these days.

The former reality stars were snubbed by their children late last month upon celebrating their 40th wedding anniversary, the latest sign that most of the couple’s 19 children have finally seen the following light:

These people just suck so very much.

Michelle Duggar and Jim Bob Duggar of The Learning Channel TV show “19 Kids and Counting” speak at the Values Voter Summit on September 17, 2010 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Brendan Hoffman/Getty Images)

“Jim Bob and Michelle try to downplay it but all the turmoil is taking a toll,” a source told this tabloid this week, prior to listing all the ways in which the Duggar kids are estranged from their mom and dad.

Jill Duggar and her husband, for example, were banned from the famous clan for publicly defying the strict rules of fundamentalist Baptist patriarch Jim Bob.

Jinger Duggar Vuolo, meanwhile, added to the family feud when she trashed her family’s religious beliefs as “harmful” and “cult-like” and alleged the conservatives’ twisted teachings had left her “crippled with anxiety.”

Most recently, Jinger detailed all the ways in which she suffered as a child — including a lack of food and hot water.

Michelle Duggar and Jim Bob Duggar are such awful human beings. (Photo by Brendan Hoffman/Getty Images)

Going back a lot longer ago, Jill sat down for an interview with Amazon as part of a documentary that exposed the church in which she was raised as being an awful influence on her.

We’ve since learned that Jill hasn’t seen her dad for well over a year.

“Even though Jinger and Jill are the only two that have been really vocal about their anger toward their parents, it’s clear there are plenty of others in the family who aren’t too happy,” In Touch also now writes.

This likely stems from how Jim Bob and Michelle have continually defended oldest son Josh… despite him having been convicted of child pornography possession.

Josh is currently spending many years behind federal bars as a result of this heinous crime.

Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar pose with their many, many children. (Photo Credit: TLC)

Last summer, after the aforementioned documentary came out, Jim Bob and Michelle went about publicly condemning the project in a statement that read as follows:

“The recent ‘documentary’ that talks about our family is sad because in it we see the media and those with ill intentions hurting people we love.

“Like other families, ours too has experienced the joys and heartbreaks of life, just in a very public format.

“This ‘documentary’ paints so much and so many in a derogatory and sensationalized way because sadly that’s the direction of entertainment these days.”

Look out, Michelle and Jim Bob! Jill Duggar wrote a book that exposes just how evil you truly are. (Photo Credit: Amazon)

As we said above, documentary included an interview with Jill Duggar, whose parents concluded in response:

“We have always believed that the best chance to repair damaged relationships, or to reconcile differences, is through love in a private setting.

“We love every member of our family and will continue to do all we can to have a good relationship with each one.”

At this point, however, the spouses are “feeling isolated” and “stressed” because their other children aren’t rallying around them, In Touch concludes.

We don’t feel badly for them at all.