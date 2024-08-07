Lauryn Hill Cancels Tour With Fugees & The Reason Infuriates Fans

Reading Time: 4 minutes

Lauryn Hill was three days away from hitting the road – so course, now, the concerts are cancelled!

Longtime fans of Lauryn were over the moon for the opportunity to FINALLY see LH in concert with the Fugees again.

They also prepared themselves for the real possibility that the shows could be postponed or run late; Lauryn’s history with performing has taught them that.

But after pulling of an epic performance alongside her son YG Marley, Ice Spice and Tyla at the 2024 BET Awards, it sounds like their hopes were restored.

Only to be dashed again…

Lauryn Hill attends GRAMMY Museum’s Inaugural GRAMMY Hall Of Fame Gala and Concert presented by City National Bank at The Novo by Microsoft at L.A. Live on May 21, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Sarah Morris/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

Lauryn Hill Cancels Fugees’ 2024 Tour Three Days Before First Show

In celebration of her iconic 1998 solo album, “The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill,” as well as the group’s smash album of two years earlier, “The Score,” Hill and the Fugees were set to kick off their tour in Florida on August 9 and then head to Europe on October 12.

But on August 6, ticket holders for all of their US performance dates received an email letting them know their shows were canceled.

Ticketholders posted screenshots of a message they received from Live Nation stating simply, “Your event has been canceled. A refund will be on its way to your account soon.”

Naturally, fans quickly unleashed their anger on social media.

“Buying a Lauryn Hill ticket is like investing in a Ponzi scheme,” wrote one critic on X.

“Lauryn Hill what’s up with you?” asked another fan disappointed by the news.

Lauryn Hill performs at Coachella Stage during the 2024 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival at Empire Polo Club on April 14, 2024 in Indio, California. (Photo by Arturo Holmes/Getty Images for Coachella)

Why Did Lauryn Hill Cancel Fugees Reunion Concerts

As you might recall, Hill was forced to cancel a number of concerts in November 2023 due to vocal chord strain, saying at the time that the condition was “serious” and it was simply not “safe or sustainable” to continue.

However, given her performance at the BET Awards, fans allowed themselves to hope that these sets of shows would continue.

Now, for the third year in a row, Lauryn and her reunited group have canceled some, if not all of their tour dates.

Whether it’s because of Lauryn’s vocal chords or for some other reason remains unclear. What does seem obvious is that if they ever want to tour again, they’re going to have to so some serious kissing up to the fans they’ve disappointed.

“Look, I love Ms. Lauryn Hill. I would love to see her and/or The Fugees live,” wrote one fan on X.

“But at this point, knowing what we know, if you spend money on tickets for a concert… don’t expect to actually see the act. “

Lauryn Hill performs with YG Marley at the Coachella Stage during the 2024 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival at Empire Polo Club on April 21, 2024 in Indio, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Coachella)

Although all the U.S. dates have been cancelled, tickets remain on sale for an overseas leg of the tour that begins with a show in Manchester, England on Oct. 12 and ends in Amsterdam on Oct. 22.

It’s unclear whether these shows will go the way of the American tour or whether the European shows will remain on the calendar.

But just look at all the shows that are off the roster now!

Aug 9 Tampa, FL – MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre

Aug 11 West Palm Beach, FL – iThink Financial Amphitheatre

Aug 16 Atlanta, GA – Lakewood Amphitheatre

Aug 18 Charlotte, NC – PNC Music Pavilion

Aug 21 Philadelphia, PA – TD Pavilion at the Mann

Aug 23 Bristow, VA – Jiffy Lube Live

Aug 25 Mansfield, MA – Xfinity Center

Aug 28 Cincinnati, OH – Riverbend Music Center

Aug 30 Milwaukee, WI – American Family Insurance Amphitheater

Aug 31 Tinley Park, IL – Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre

Sept 4 Huntsville, AL – The Orion Amphitheater

Sept 6 Dallas, TX – Dos Equis Pavilion

Sept 7 Houston, TX – The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

Sept 13 Mountain View, CA – Shoreline Amphitheatre

Sept 15 Chula Vista, CA – North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre

Sept 17 Los Angeles, CA – Hollywood Bowl

Sept 20 Wantagh, NY – Northwell at Jones Beach Theater

Sept 21 Holmdel, NJ – PNC Bank Arts Center

Oct 12 Manchester, England – Co-op Live

Oct 14 London, England – The O2

Oct 18 Paris, France – Accor Arena

Oct 22 Amsterdam, Netherlands – Ziggo Dome