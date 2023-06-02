Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar Clap Back Against "Sad" Documentary, Defend Jesus-Loving Family

Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar have broken their silence.

As you’ve very likely heard by now, Amazon just came out with Shiny Happy People: Duggar Family Secrets, a documentary that aims to expose the dangerous environment in which the Duggar children were raised by their infamous mom and dad.

To be specific, this limited series delves into the Institute in the Basic Life Principles… a radical religious organization that is most responsible for the VERY conservative values Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar instilled upon their 19 kids over the years.

Jill Duggar, her husband Derrick and Amy Duggar are all featured on air in the special.

(Instagram)

Late Thursday, hours before the documentary was made available across the globe, Jim Bob and Michelle released a statement on their official website.

“The recent ‘documentary’ that talks about our family is sad because in it we see the media and those with ill intentions hurting people we love,” they said.

“Like other families, ours too has experienced the joys and heartbreaks of life, just in a very public format.

“This ‘documentary’ paints so much and so many in a derogatory and sensationalized way because sadly that’s the direction of entertainment these days.”

Jill Duggar and her husband hold very little back in the Amazon documentary meant to expose the former’s parents. (Amazon)

Jim Bob and Michelle, of course, starred back in the day in the reality show 19 Kids and Counting.

The show was canceled by TLC after son Josh Duggar confessed to molesting multiple young girls as a teenager, two of whom were his sisters.

He later admitted to cheating on his wife.

And he was then convicted on child pornography charges after a jury found him guilty in December 2021 of downloading explicit videos and photos of minor boys and girls.

He’s now serving a sentence of over 12 years in federal prison.

(Instagram)

Clearly taking a shot their daughter and niece for their respective roles in the documentary, Jim Bob and Michelle added:

“We have always believed that the best chance to repair damaged relationships, or to reconcile differences, is through love in a private setting.

“We love every member of our family and will continue to do all we can to have a good relationship with each one.

The spouses ended with a message on their faith, concluding:

“Through both the triumphs and the trials we have clung to our faith all the more and discovered that through the love and grace of Jesus, we find strength, comfort, and purpose.”

(Amazon)

In excerpts from the program, Jill outlines how Jim Bob tricked her into signing a contract to appear for numerous seasons on 19 Kids and Counting.

She also alleges that her parents ripped her off, ensuring she never saw a dime in salary from her appearances on this now-canceled show.

“I believe strongly that victims should always be protected. Victims should always be cared for,” says Jill in this documentary.

Added the former reality star, who was touched inappropriately by her brother many years ago:

“You’re out there, your story’s out there. … I’d rather have some say in what that looks like.”

Jill Duggar looks somber in this photo as she prepares to trash her parents. (Amazon)

Jill, meanwhile, just announced that a memoir is on the way — much to the chagrin, we’re sure, of Jim Bob and Michelle.

“Jill Duggar and her husband Derick are finally ready to share their story, revealing the secrets, manipulation, and intimidation behind the show that remained hidden from their fans,” reads a synopsis of the book by its publishing company.

Additionally, the upcoming book will explore the “red flags” that Jill started to notice about her conservative independent Christian Baptist upbringing after marrying Derick in 2014

“For as long as they could, Jill and Derick tried to be obedient family members — they weren’t willing to rock the boat.

“But now they’re raising a family of their own, and they’re done with the secrets.”