It’s been a very long time since Jill Duggar was able to see eye-to-eye with her father, Jim Bob Duggar.

Even before Jill published a memoir that portrayed her parents in a very unflattering light, she and Jim Bob were barely on speaking terms.

And it seems the situation has deteriorated even further in the months since Jill’s book hit stores.

In fact, in her latest podcast interview, Jill revealed that she hasn’t seen Jim Bob in “over a year.”

Appearing on “The Unplanned Podcast” this week, Jill struggled to remember the last time that she any face-to-face interaction with her father.

She guessed that their last meeting took place in July of 2022, around the time that Jill welcomed her third child, son Frederick.

Was Jill’s Book the Final Straw?

When hosts hosts Abby and Matt Howard asked Jill if her parents had read her book, she replied that they probably have — but they have yet to speak with her about its contents.

“I’ve heard that they did [read it],” she said, according to Page Six.

“I heard they listened to it on audiobook or something. I don’t know. … They’re my parents and I’m gonna tread lightly.”

Jill added that she will never ask her parents for their reaction, as she’s not looking to “create more controversy” by broaching the topic.

“It’s kind of like when you get together at the holidays, and there are just certain things that you don’t just want to bring up,” Jill said.

“It’s probably a sore subject.”

Jill went on to explain that she and husband Derick Dillard attempted to clear the air on several occasions, but their attempts at open conversation fell on deaf ears.

“We tried that before. It just is not the healthiest way to go about it,” she explained. “So we’re still on the road to figuring things out.”

What Would Jim Bob Do?

Asked what her father would say if the two of them spoke, Jill guessed that he would recommend they “sit down with a therapist” and “hash it out.”

Frankly, we think she might be giving him a bit too much credit.

But hey, maybe Jim Bob is more enlightened and progressive than he appears to outsiders.

And these days, he might be feeling especially motivated to get back on good terms with his second-eldest daughter.

After all, there have been rumors that Jill is pregnant with her fourth child, and the thought of never meeting the tyke probably doesn’t sit well with JB.

On top of that, Jill’s talent for publicly humiliating her dad is unmatched, and Jim Bob probably wants to get back on her good side before she roasts him yet again.