Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar: Snubbed by ALL Kids in Wake of Milestone Anniversary!

Jim Bob Duggar and Michelle Duggar celebrated their 40th wedding anniversary on July 21.

But you’ll be forgiven if you didn’t know this.

It’s not as though a single member of their family made any sort of deal about it on social media or anything.

Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar of The Learning Channel TV show “19 Kids and Counting” speak at the Values Voter Summit on September 17, 2010 in Washington, DC. (Brendan Hoffman/Getty Images)

Indeed, the polarizing parents of 19 kids did not receive a single well wish from any of these kids as far as we ca tell.

Not even Jana Duggar acknowledged the occasion, despite seemingly being on perfectly strong terms with her mother and father. (The 34-year old no longer lives with them, however, which may be notable.)

The Duggars got married in 1984 and welcomed oldest son Josh four years later.

He is now serving over a decade in prison, of course, after getting convicted on charges of child pornography possession.

From what we’ve heard, Jim Bob and Michelle still visit Josh in jail… which doesn’t exactly come as a surprise when you consider they helped cover up his molestation of a few of their daughters (and his sisters) back in the day.

These are very evil individuals.

Jim Bob Duggar is a terrible human being. (Photo by Andrew Burton/Getty Images)

Jim Bob and Michelle were also the target of an Amazon documentary last summer that honed in on the teachings of the church in which they raised their children.

They didn’t seem very happy about it at the time, either, publicly condemning the project in a statement that read as follows:

“The recent ‘documentary’ that talks about our family is sad because in it we see the media and those with ill intentions hurting people we love.

“Like other families, ours too has experienced the joys and heartbreaks of life, just in a very public format.

“This ‘documentary’ paints so much and so many in a derogatory and sensationalized way because sadly that’s the direction of entertainment these days.”

Michelle and Jim Bob Duggar raised 19 kids. (Photo by Brendan Hoffman/Getty Images)

The documentary included an interview with Jill Duggar, whose parents concluded in response:

“We have always believed that the best chance to repair damaged relationships, or to reconcile differences, is through love in a private setting.

“We love every member of our family and will continue to do all we can to have a good relationship with each one.

“Through both the triumphs and the trials we have clung to our faith all the more and discovered that through the love and grace of Jesus, we find strength, comfort, and purpose.”