Did Justin Timberlake Quit Drinking Following DUI Arrest?

Has Justin Timberlake quit drinking?
As you’re probably aware, back in June, Justin was arrested on DWI charges.
It was undeniably a rock-bottom moment for Justin. And he famously fretted during his arrest that the incident would force him to cancel his upcoming world tour.
In the months since, many fans have wondered if the pop icon is still hitting the sauce.
Insiders say Justin’s wife, Jessica Biel, has insisted that JT change his ways. But has he?
Is Justin Timberlake Still Drinking?
The good news is that Justin has reportedly committed himself to a healthier lifestyle following his arrest.
But some fans might be disappointed to learn that he still enjoys the occasional glass of wine.
“Part of Justin’s mea culpa to Jessica was to admit that he’d gotten into some bad habits and that he needs to dial everything way back,” a source close to the situation tells In Touch.
“He was busted with a vape pen, which is a big worry because of the effect it can have on his lungs,” the insider adds.
“So he’s now agreed to totally ditch that for good, and he’s gone pretty much cold turkey on the booze, too.
“He’ll have the occasional glass of wine at dinner or on special occasions. But for the most part, he’s committed to a very clean life, and it’s not been easy.”
Is Justin Struggling With His New Lifestyle?
It sounds like Justin is moving in the right direction in terms of taking care of his health. But sources close to the singer say the change hasn’t come easy.
“He’s admitted to his friends that it’s very boring because there’s nothing to take the edge off, especially when he’s out on the road,” says one insider.
“But he’s promised his wife to clean up his act. And he’s sticking to it, no matter how tough it gets.”
The source adds that Justin has been “sweat[ing] it out in the gym when he’s feeling antsy.” And he’s also taken refuge in video games.
“He’s still got his computer games to zone out with. But as far as vices go, they’re all gone — and, as anyone knows, it can a big adjustment period,” the insider adds.
What’s Next For Justin Timberlake?
Justin’s license has been suspended indefinitely, and he’s got another court date scheduled for September 13.
He will not be required to attend in person, so the hearing won’t derail his current tour.
The judge in Justin’s case has already cautioned him about speaking about the matter publicly.
Since this is a first offense for JT, it’s unlikely that he’ll serve any jail time.
But hopefully, Justin has learned some hard lessons from this difficult chapter in his life.