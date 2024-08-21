Did Justin Timberlake Quit Drinking Following DUI Arrest?

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Has Justin Timberlake quit drinking?

As you’re probably aware, back in June, Justin was arrested on DWI charges.

It was undeniably a rock-bottom moment for Justin. And he famously fretted during his arrest that the incident would force him to cancel his upcoming world tour.

Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake attend the 2022 Childrenâ€™s Hospital Los Angeles Gala at the Barker Hangar on October 08, 2022 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Children’s Hospital Los Angeles)

In the months since, many fans have wondered if the pop icon is still hitting the sauce.

Insiders say Justin’s wife, Jessica Biel, has insisted that JT change his ways. But has he?

Is Justin Timberlake Still Drinking?

The good news is that Justin has reportedly committed himself to a healthier lifestyle following his arrest.

But some fans might be disappointed to learn that he still enjoys the occasional glass of wine.

“Part of Justin’s mea culpa to Jessica was to admit that he’d gotten into some bad habits and that he needs to dial everything way back,” a source close to the situation tells In Touch.

Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake attend the 2024 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 10, 2024 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

“He was busted with a vape pen, which is a big worry because of the effect it can have on his lungs,” the insider adds.

“So he’s now agreed to totally ditch that for good, and he’s gone pretty much cold turkey on the booze, too.

“He’ll have the occasional glass of wine at dinner or on special occasions. But for the most part, he’s committed to a very clean life, and it’s not been easy.”

Is Justin Struggling With His New Lifestyle?

Justin Timberlake performs onstage during the 2024 iHeartRadio Music Awards at Dolby Theatre on April 01, 2024 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

It sounds like Justin is moving in the right direction in terms of taking care of his health. But sources close to the singer say the change hasn’t come easy.

“He’s admitted to his friends that it’s very boring because there’s nothing to take the edge off, especially when he’s out on the road,” says one insider.

“But he’s promised his wife to clean up his act. And he’s sticking to it, no matter how tough it gets.”

The source adds that Justin has been “sweat[ing] it out in the gym when he’s feeling antsy.” And he’s also taken refuge in video games.

Justin Timberlake attends the Vanity Fair Oscars Party at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills, California, on March 10, 2024. (Photo by MICHAEL TRAN/AFP via Getty Images)

“He’s still got his computer games to zone out with. But as far as vices go, they’re all gone — and, as anyone knows, it can a big adjustment period,” the insider adds.

What’s Next For Justin Timberlake?

Justin’s license has been suspended indefinitely, and he’s got another court date scheduled for September 13.

He will not be required to attend in person, so the hearing won’t derail his current tour.

In this handout image provided by the Sag Harbor Police Department, Musician Justin Timberlake is seen in a booking photo on June 18, 2024 in Sag Harbor, New York. (Photo by Sag Harbor Police Department via Getty Images)

The judge in Justin’s case has already cautioned him about speaking about the matter publicly.

Since this is a first offense for JT, it’s unlikely that he’ll serve any jail time.

But hopefully, Justin has learned some hard lessons from this difficult chapter in his life.