Wendy Williams: Spotted! For First Time in Over a Year!

Wendy Williams is alive, folks.

Alive and, seemingly, well.

According to Page Six, the former talk show host visited a holistic store in Newark, New Jersey called Bolingo Balance last week.

She was reportedly with her son and looked “sharp, upbeat, aware and very bubbly,” an employee at this establishment told the aforementioned publication.

This description is noteworthy because Wendy’s health care team shared about six months ago that she had been diagnosed with primary progressive aphasia and frontotemporal dementia… neurological syndromes that impact speech and cognitive functions.

“I want to say I have immense gratitude for the love and kind words I have received after sharing my diagnosis of Aphasia and Frontotemporal Dementia (FTD),” Williams said in a statement this past February, adding at the time:

“Let me say, wow! Your response has been overwhelming.

“The messages shared with me have touched me, reminding me of the power of unity and the need for compassion.”

The 60-year old hasn’t been seen out or about in over a year — and may never be close to the same as she once was, unfortunately.

In this new case, she “engaging but wasn’t as familiar with what we do here, so her son was more explaining things,” the worker told Page Six.

“She talked about circulation improvement, but didn’t want to get into too much detail on their first meeting and plans to come back in the near future.”

The employee went on to say that Williams left the store with several holistic products, including iron-rich herbs such as sarsaparilla, contribo and bottano oil, which they told us is “big for skin.”

Back to Wendy’s deteriorating condition, as her team said on February 22 of what they disclosed regarding their client/patient:

“The decision to share this news was difficult and made after careful consideration, not only to advocate for understanding and compassion for Wendy, but to raise awareness about aphasia and frontotemporal dementia and support the thousands of others facing similar circumstances.”

Williams had previously been candid about her battle with Graves Disease.

She lasted hosted her talk show in June 2022.

In general, alhough Wendy’s disorders have “already presented significant hurdles in Wendy’s life,” the star “maintains her trademark sense of humor and is receiving the care she requires to make sure she is protected and that her needs are addressed,” according to her team.

They concluded this winter:

“Please just know that your positivity and encouragement are deeply appreciated.”