Jax Taylor to Leave Rehab, Make Emotional Return to The Valley

Jax Taylor is hopefully back to a peaceful state of existence.

And now we hear he’s ready to get back to work, as well.

According to TMZ, the long-time Bravo personality will soon leave the mental health treatment center he entered as a patient a few weeks ago and resume his life in the very near future as a father and a reality star.

Jax Taylor attends a Young Hollywood Screening of “Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One” presented by Paramount Pictures and Skydance at the Paramount Theatre on June 26, 2023, in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for Paramount Pictures)

As previously reported, Taylor checked into this facility in the wake of a separation from wife Brittany Cartwright.

By all accounts, he and Cartwright are NOT getting back together; not at the moment, anyway.

Taylor will reside once again in his Los Angeles home and focus on his relationship with son Cruz, while Cartwright will continue to live in a nearby rental.

Look for Taylor to also jump into Season 2 of The Valley, which started filming earlier this summer.

Viewers can expect “an emotional” run of episodes upon Taylor’s return to this reality series, TMZ also emphasizes.

Jax Taylor attends the Los Angeles special screening of Lionsgate’s “Midnight in the Switchgrass” at Regal LA Live on July 19, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Taylor and Cartwright, who got married in 2019, confirmed their separation in February.

“Marriages in general are very hard and I’ve had a particularly rough year this past year. Jax and I are taking time apart and I made the decision to move into another home to take some space for the sake of my mental health,” Brittany said on an episode of her podcast at the time.

There’s been some confusion about the couple’s status ever since.

It doesn’t sound as if Taylor cheated on Cartwright again, but it does sound as if Brittany is not anxious for a reconciliation.

Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright attend â€œA Ride Through the Agesâ€: Wrangler Capsule Collection Launch at Fred Segal Sunset at Fred Segal on September 19, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Erik Voake/Getty Images for Wrangler)

“You’re not just gonna get away with the way you’ve treated me for all these years,” Cartwright screamed at Taylor at one point on the finale of The Valley last season, adding back then:

“Jax has been saying that he’s gonna go to therapy for years now. The day before we pick cameras back up, he all of a sudden has an appointment to go see the doctor. This is all a front.

“This is what he wants everyone to see and believe that he’s actually gonna do these things to change. I bet you money he will not do it.”

Brittany said this prior to Taylor checking in to the aforementioned facility.

Jax Taylor hosts the Ultimate Carl’s Jr. Brunch with the new Guacamole Double Cheeseburger in Santa Monica, California on September 12, 2019. (Photo by Charley Gallay/Getty Images for Carl’s Jr.)

To be clear, no divorce papers have been filed between Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright.

We have no idea if they ever will be.

But we strongly hope Taylor has received the help he needs and that Cartwright continues to improve her mental health and that both spouses always remember to put their child above everything else.