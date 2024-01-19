Vanderpump Rules Spinoff Confirmed! Who Will Star on The Valley?

Bravo is officially taking a trip down to the valley.

On January 17, the cable network confirmed that a Vanderpump Rules spinoff is on tap.

It will be titled The Valley… it will premiere some time this spring… and the first trailer for this upcoming season was launched during the Vanderpump Rules season 11 premiere party on Wednesday.

Jax Taylor attends â€œA Ride Through the Agesâ€: Wrangler Capsule Collection Launch at Fred Segal Sunset at Fred Segal on September 19, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Erik Voake/Getty Images for Wrangler)

The show will feature Vanderpump Rules alumni Jax Taylor, Brittany Cartwright and Kristen Doute, along with new additions Luke Broderick, Danny Booko, Nia Booko, Jesse Lally, Michelle Lally, Jason Caperna and Janet Caperna.

Jasmine Goode and Zack Wickham will appear as “friends” on the program.

Back in December 2020, Taylor and Cartwright were let go by Vanderpump Rules producers, just as they were awaiting the arrival of their first child together.

Doute was fired earlier that same year after she was involved in a race-based scandal alongside Stassi Schroeder.

Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright are no longer starring on Vanderpump Rules. (Photo Credit: Getty Images)

According to a Bravo press release, The Valley will follow “a group of close friends as they trade bottle service in West Hollywood for baby bottles in the Valley all while they navigate bustling businesses, rocky relationships and feisty friendships.”

In the aforementioned first lookm viewers are introduced to a handful of newcomers, with assistance from Taylor traveling through the streets of the San Fernando Valley.

The preview also delivers a glimpse at the new faces as they tend to their suburban duties.

Kristen Doute attends the Los Angeles special screening of Lionsgate’s “Midnight in the Switchgrass” at Regal LA Live on July 19, 2021 in Los Angeles. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

“Jax! Stop messing around and mow the dang yard,” Cartwright says at one point in the teaser, to which Taylor replied, “Okay honey! Love you!'”

Taylor is then seen smiling broadly as he continues driving in the kid’s toy vehicle.

“Bravo presents an all-new series about taking a shot at adulting,” a voiceover for the promo added.

We never thought Brittany Cartwright and Jax Taylor would get engaged. But they proved us wrong in June of 2018. (Photo by Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images for Daily Mail)

As for the new cast members?

Luke Broderick is actually Doute’s new boyfriend.

Danny Booko are Nia Booko are neighbors of Jax and Brittany’s in California.

Janet Caperna is a close friend of Brittany’s and her college pal, Zach; Jason is her husband.

Finally, Jesse is another friend of Taylor’s that the Bravo personality knew before he settled down.

The two previously lived and modeled together in New York. But now the former model works as a luxury real estate broker alongside his wife, Michelle.