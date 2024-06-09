Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Divorce Tracker: Their House is for Sale!

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck appear one step closer to filing for divorce.

According to TMZ, the struggling spouses have hired realtor Santiago Arana to help them sell the $60 million Beverly Hills mansion they purchased just over a year ago.

An insider tells this same website that Lopez is already in the market for a new residence, too.

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez attend ELLE’s Women In Hollywood Celebration at Nya Studios on December 5, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Jennifer Lopez’s Home For Sale: Divorce With Ben Logical Next Step?

Amid all the speculation that Lopez and Affleck are nearing the end of their marriage, this would be the most concrete sign to date that things are very much amiss.

The aforementioned realtor has reportedly been gauging interest in the massive home for about two weeks — which aligns with how long speculation of Bennifer’s demise has been running rampant across the Internet.

In mid-May, for example, In Touch Weekly wrote that a divorce between the couple was “imminent.”

The tabloid explained at the time that Lopez had hired both a PR firm and well-known divorce attorney as she considered whether or not to cut the romantic and legal chord on her latest union.

Ben Affleck, wearing Gucci, and Jennifer Lopez, wearing Gucci, attend the 2023 LACMA Art+Film Gala, Presented By Gucci at Los Angeles County Museum of Art on November 4, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Presley Ann/Getty Images for LACMA)

Affleck and Lopez went over two months without being photographed in public earlier this spring.

They’ve made the occasional appearance over the last several days (attending a play together that featured one of Affleck’s kids, for instance), but this hasn’t stopped the rumor mill from churning.

HARD.

“They’re not always on the same page,” a source previously told Entertainment Tonight, keeping things rather vague and adding:

“They both have so much going on between taking care of their families and their work commitments and it can be a lot for them.”

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck arrive for the world premiere of “The Flash” at Ovation Hollywood in Hollywood, California, on June 12, 2023. (Photo by MICHAEL TRAN/AFP via Getty Images)

Put On The Spot

In Mexico City to promote her new movie late last month, Lopez was asked about a pending divorce.

“You know better than that,” she told the reporter who dared to bring it up at a press conference, refusing to elaborate.

To be clear, neither actor has commented on the growing speculation.

But this real estate-based action would appear to speak louder than almost any of their words possibly could.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have given it their best. ((Photo by MICHAEL TRAN/AFP via Getty Images)

Lopez and Affleck famously dated from 2002 to 2004, even getting engaged back then before calling the relationship off.

They both went on to marry other people in the many years since, too.

But the celebrities rekindled their romance in 2021 and then eloped in Las Vegas in July 2022 … prior to hosting a a star-studded wedding at Affleck’s compound outside Savannah, Georgia.

It seemed like a true fairy tale.

But now we’re obligated to ask whether the relationship has turned into a nightmare.

Jennifer Lopez acknowledges the fans during the ‘Atlas’ Mexico City Fan Event at Plaza Toreo Parque Central on May 21, 2024 in Naucalpan de Juarez, Mexico. (Photo by Hector Vivas/Getty Images)

Hope That It Can Last?

“They’ll never stop loving each other, but she can’t control him, and he can’t change her,” In Touch reported a short time ago, concluding simply:

“There’s no way it could have lasted.”

We’ll continue to provide updates on the estranged husband and wife until the seemingly inevitable day in which they are no longer husband and wife.