Jennifer Lopez Spends Birthday Alone Amid Ben Affleck Divorce Rumors

Jennifer Lopez celebrated her 55th birthday party alone over the weekend.

Okay, not “alone,” exactly. She was spotted dining in the Hamptons with her two kids, Max and Emme, her sister Lynda, and her longtime manager, Benny Medina. The dinner even had a theme!

But interestingly, Jen was not joined by her husband, Ben Affleck.

Jennifer Lopez and US actor Ben Affleck attend Amazon’s “This is Me… Now: A Love Story” premiere at the Dolby theatre in Hollywood, California, February 13, 2024. (Photo by ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images)

Jennifer Lopez Turns 55 With A Birthday Party, But Not Ben Affleck

The Oscar winner’s absence follows rumors that Ben and Jen have decided to end their marriage.

The couple has already sold the Beverly Hills mansion that was to serve as their home.

And last month, Ben was spotted without his wedding ring.

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez attend ELLE’s Women In Hollywood Celebration at Nya Studios on December 05, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Now, it seems that Ben didn’t make the trip out to the Hamptons for his wife’s birthday.

And according to a new report from Page Six, he missed quite a party!

Jen’s celebration was a multi-day affair, beginning with a Bridgerton-themed soiree on Saturday.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck attend the 2023 Eastern Congo Initiative Poker and Blackjack Tournament hosted by TAO Group Hospitality at LAVO Restaurant & Nightclub at The Palazzo at The Venetian Resort Las Vegas on November 17, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Mindy Small/Getty Images)

On Sunday afternoon, the group that included Jens kids, sister, and manager, made their way to lunch at Hampton’s eatery Arthur & Sons.

It was there that paparazzi were able to snap pics of Jen without her famous husband by her side.

Ben’s whereabouts are currently unknown, but he was most recently spotted in LA.

Jennifer Lopez and US actor Ben Affleck kiss as they attend Amazon’s “This is Me… Now: A Love Story” premiere at the Dolby theatre in Hollywood, California, February 13, 2024. (Photo by ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images)

Are Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez Headed For Divorce?

Ben and Jen have been doing their best to keep their marital troubles private.

But that’s no easy feat when you’re as famous as these two.

At this point, all signs seem to indicate that the A-list couple is headed for a split.

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez attend ELLE’s Women In Hollywood Celebration at Nya Studios on December 05, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

But Ben and Jen have subverted our expectations in the past.

On Father’s Day, for example, Jen quashed the divorce rumors by posting about what a great dad Ben is.

And some insiders have insist that while Ben and Jen are “having issues,” they have no immediate plans to end their marriage.

Jennifer Lopez and US actor Ben Affleck attend Amazon’s “This is Me… Now: A Love Story” premiere at the Dolby theatre in Hollywood, California, February 13, 2024. (Photo by ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images)

We might be more inclined to hop on aboard with that sort of optimism were it not for the fact that Ben just skipped out on Jen’s birthday.

Maybe he had some important work to attend to.

But the more likely theory is that these two are about ready to call it quits.