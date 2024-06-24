Ben Affleck Ditches Wedding Ring (Again), Flips Out at Paparazzi Documenting Divorce Hints

Sightings of Ben Affleck with no wedding ring on have become a habit. And perhaps it’s a preview of what’s to come.

Sometimes, living in separate houses isn’t enough.

Jennifer Lopez is vacationing without Ben Affleck on another continent. Meanwhile, life goes on for her on-again, off-again husband.

Life does not seem to include wearing a wedding ring, even on very public outings. Even when meeting with family.

Ben Affleck attends the 81st Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 07, 2024. (Photo Credit: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images)

Ben Affleck wore no wedding ring while getting lunch with his daughter

On Saturday, June 22, Ben Affleck and his 18-year-old daughter, Violet, went out for lunch at the Tasty Noodle House.

Affleck and ex-wife Jennifer Garner co-parent Violet, 15-year-old Fin, and 12-year-old Samuel. Recently, he spent time with Garner as divorce rumors continue to mount.

(Notably, Ben Affleck is also a stepfather to Emme and Max, Jennifer Lopez’s 16-year-old twins)

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck kiss as they attend Amazon’s “This is Me… Now: A Love Story” premiere at the Dolby theatre in Hollywood, California, February 13, 2024. (Photo Credit: ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images)

Many believe that Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez’s (second) marriage has reached a tipping point.

Divorce rumors are mounting. That tends to happen when people live in different houses — especially such a short time after their second wedding.

Repeated sightings where one spouse isn’t wearing their wedding band also tend to fan the flames of divorce rumors. Especially because someone like Ben Affleck clearly knows that people are going to photograph him and take notice, yet he keeps doing it.

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez attend ELLE’s 2023 Women in Hollywood Celebration Presented by Ralph Lauren, Harry Winston and Viarae at Nya Studios on December 05, 2023. (Photo Credit: Charley Gallay/Getty Images for ELLE )

This is not quashing the Jennifer Lopez divorce rumors

According to Page Six, stepping out without a wedding ring is exactly what he did on Saturday, dining with his daughter and no wedding ring.

Obviously, everyone is eager to find out exactly what Affleck’s next move will be. Since neither he nor Lopez have volunteered any clear answers lately, people have to rely upon what they see.

If he were to start dating again — or were to resume wearing his wedding ring — that would be an outward sign.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck attend the Los Angeles premiere of Warner Bros. “The Flash” at Ovation Hollywood on June 12, 2023. (Photo Credit: Phillip Faraone/Getty Images)

Of course, as a result, Affleck seems to be feeling hounded by over-eager and potentially invasive paparazzi.

In a video that TMZ obtained and shared on Monday, June 24, Ben Affleck scolded a paparazzo while he was departing Jennifer Lopez’s house.

“Listen, man, you’re going to get me in an accident,” the actor warned in the video. “Don’t flash your lights as I’m driving down the driveway.”

Obviously, we’re all curious to see the next time when Affleck dines with his daughter or Matt Damon with no wedding ring (which could mean nothing).

But everyone should have boundaries. No photo is worth someone’s safety — or mental health.

Truth be told, Ben Affleck may have been more responsive to photographers if his marriage is under as much pressure as people believe it to be. Still, Affleck’s tip about flashing lights was reasonable advice — even if he made it while feeling hot under the collar.