Jennifer Lopez Reconsidering Ben Affleck Marriage on Solo Vacation: Report

Has Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s marriage reached a tipping point?

As fans and critics alike keep track of signs of a Lopez-Affleck divorce, the famous on-again, off-again spouses have yet to confirm anything.

On top of reports that they’re leading separate lives, the two are very openly spending time apart.

According to one report, Jennifer Lopez is contemplating her marriage as she considers the next step.

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez attend the Los Angeles premiere of Amazon MGM Studios “This Is Me…Now: A Love Story” at Dolby Theatre on February 13, 2024. (Photo Credit: Monica Schipper/Getty Images)

That’s going on with Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s marriage?

Jennifer Lopez has been spending time in Italy on a vacation without her husband.

While Ben Affleck remains in Los Angeles, J. Lo has been seemingly enjoying herself in Positano.

The cliffside village is on Italy’s Amalfi Coast, and it is a breathtakingly picturesque destination. The perfect place for a singer who’s having a difficult year to gather her thoughts and figure out her next step.

Jennifer Lopez attends the Premiere For Netflix’s “Atlas” at The Egyptian Theatre Hollywood on May 20, 2024. (Photo Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

And, according to a relationship expert, that is exactly what Jennifer Lopez is up to.

The Mirror spoke to relationship expert Louella Alderson, who asserted that J. Lo’s “solo trip to Italy is another sign.”

Specifically, the trip allegedly indicates “that things may not be going well in her marriage with Ben Affleck.”

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez attend ELLE’s Women In Hollywood Celebration at Nya Studios on December 05, 2023. (Photo Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Jennifer and Ben aren’t formally ‘separated’ … yet

“They seem to have spent a lot more time apart recently,” Alderson observed. “With Ben even moving out of their shared home and back into his own place.”

Per the relationship expert, this solo trip “suggests that there may be some underlying issues or conflicts in their relationship that they are trying to work through.”

Alderson added: “It’s possible that Jennifer’s trip to Italy is allowing her some time and space to reflect on her marriage and what she wants for her future.”

Jennifer Lopez poses during the ‘Atlas’ Mexico City Fan Event at Plaza Toreo Parque Central on May 21, 2024. (Photo Credit: Hector Vivas/Getty Images)

In Alderson’s mind, Jennifer Lopez is likely doing a lot of thinking “about her next steps” with regard to her marriage.

Meanwhile, Affleck remaining home may yield clues as well.

In this case, perhaps he and Jennifer Lopez are “focusing on their own separate lives for the time being.”

Jennifer Lopez and US actor Ben Affleck attend Amazon’s “This is Me… Now: A Love Story” premiere at the Dolby theatre in Hollywood, California, February 13, 2024. (Photo Credit: ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images)

Has Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s marriage reached its tipping point?

In May, Jennifer Lopez attended the Met Gala solo. Sometimes, celebrities do this, but after months of whispers of relationship issues, it made people wonder if they’re simply no longer appearing together.

Additionally, there are reports of Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck selling their $60 million mansion … and living in separate houses.

On multiple occasions, Ben Affleck has gone out without his wedding ring (prompting the youths on TikTok to latch onto the phrase “which could mean anything“).

Still, with no word on any official separation or divorce filing, we can only speculate about their marriage. For now.