Ben Affleck Divorced, Again: Why He Can’t Stay Married To Jennifer(s)

And here we are again: Ben Affleck divorced from his wife Jennifer.

Yes, again.

After weeks of rumors and hinting around, it was finally confirmed that Jennifer Lopez filed for a divorce from Ben Affleck.

That means, for the second time in a decade, Ben finds himself single after a marriage with a woman named Jennifer failed.

How did he get here again? What exactly happened? Or is he just cursed never to find love from a Jenny from the Block?!

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez attend ELLE’s Women In Hollywood Celebration at Nya Studios on December 05, 2023 in Los Angeles. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Ben Affleck Divorced: He’s Been Here Before

In the weeks leading up to the official announcement, it was clear that Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck were not in a good place.

In the most recent headlines regarding the couple, TMZ wrote that a divorce is “inevitable.”

“They were ready to throw in the towel. Divorce papers are done and ready to be filed.”

What makes it such a shame is that not only was this the second time Bennifer tried to make a marriage work – and failed – but it was the second time for Ben to make marriage work, period,

Ben was one half of a golden Hollywood couple with Jennifer Garner for over a decade. The pair finally wed in 2005 and welcomed three children together. The oldest, Violet, is just about to start her freshman year at Yale University. There were even photos of the pair moving her into the dorms.

The pair couldn’t make the man and wife gig work, however, and announced their split in 2015.

He had some flings, but then got very serious with the woman he loved before marrying Garner – Jennifer Lopez.

And so, it seemed destined he would love a woman named Jen forever. Or maybe, not so much.

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez attend the Los Angeles premiere of Amazon MGM Studios “This Is Me…Now: A Love Story” at Dolby Theatre on February 13, 2024 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Monica Schipper/Getty Images)

Bennifer 2.0 Crumbles Under The Pressure

While neither Affleck nor Lopez have spoken publicly about the status of their union, all signs of their marriages demise were there.

A source told People Magazine in June that they “don’t have any summer plans together” and are “focused on their separate lives.”

Then Lopez celebrated her birthday without the presence of her husband; she had also gone on vacation solo just a few weeks earlier.

But everything really came to a head in the spring when numerous insiders told People that Affleck and Lopez had started living apart amid major tension in their romance.

“Ben continues to live at [a] Brentwood rental. He’s been there for about two months now,” a previous People reported stated.

“He seems okay. He’s been at his office every day and seems focused on work. He’s also spending time with his kids.”

It would take 3 months, but new finally came in August that the actress filed the necessary legal documents herself in Los Angeles County Superior Court.

She listed the date of separation as April 26, a date that should sound familiar to Bennifer fans around the world. The date of the filing actually marks the two-year anniversary of Affleck and Lopez throwing a huge reception for their loved ones in Georgia after getting hitched in Vegas.

Sad coincidence or horrible irony?

Ben Affleck attends the Los Angeles premiere of Warner Bros. “The Flash” at Ovation Hollywood on June 12, 2023 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Phillip Faraone/Getty Images)

Ben Affleck’s Living That Single Life – Again

And so, Ben is alone yet again.

Sources confirmed to TMZ that Affleck has closed escrow on a mansion on Pacific Palisades that had been on sale for $20.5 million.

The new residence has five beds and six bathrooms … separate breakfast and dining areas… a separate family room… a den… walk-in closets … a media room. … a powder room… and a guest house.

Most notably, of course, only Affleck name is on the paperwork, meaning he bought this new home knowing full well he would never share it with Lopez.

Just about six weeks before, Ben and Jen put their shared home up for sale, just one in a long list of signs that the spouses were on the verge of filing for divorce.

Tell us again that love don’t cost a thing, J.Lo.