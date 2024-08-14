Simone Biles' Biological Mother Begs Her For Forgiveness: 'I'm Waiting'

The story of Simone Biles’ family and biological mother is a bit confusing – but it is her story to tell.

More importantly it’s Simone decision on how the story ends, no matter what anyone else says, including the woman who gave birth to her.

After the Paris Olympics, Simone has 11 Olympic medals and 30 World Championship medals, making her the most decorated gymnast of all time.

With so much accomplished, her biological mother is hoping now is the right time for them to reconnect and is breaking her silence on her daughter’s success for the first time in years.

Simone Biles of Team United States looks on during a gymnastics training session ahead of the Paris Olympic Games at Gymnastic Training Centre of Le Bourget on July 23, 2024. (Photo Credit: David Ramos/Getty Images)

Simone Biles’ Biological Mother Asks For Forgiveness

A week after Simone won three gold medals at the Paris Olympics, Shanon Biles — Simone’s biological mother — spoke to The Daily Mail — about her daughter’s accomplishments.

She admitted that the pair still do not speak to one another; Shanon says she has Simone’s “direct number,” she “won’t use it.”

“I want her to reach out to me. She’s 27 now. She’s married. I would have liked to have been a part of that, but I just have to wait for her,” Shanon told the outlet. “You can’t push anybody. It hasn’t happened yet, but I have patience. I’m waiting on her.”

How long she’ll have to wait really depends on Simone – and rightfully so. Still, Shanon has managed to repair her relationship with her own father, who has been raising Simone since she was toddler (more on that in a minute).

But Shanon is prepared for when Simone finally is ready to open the door and talk to her again; in fact, she knows exactly what she’ll say.

“I would like to make amends with Simone personally,” Shanon explained, adding that she “would just ask her to forgive me. ‘Can we move forward? Don’t judge me on my past. Let’s move forward. … Let’s sit down.’”

That might be a lot harder than she thinks, tbh.

Simone Biles’ Grandparents Raised Her

At the age of three, Simone Biles’ grandparents, Nellie and Ronald, took her in to raise. Simone was the third of four children. All four cycled in and out of foster care during these early years.

They are her mother and father, respectively, in that they are the only parents that she knows. They raised her, they were there for her.

Her mother was battling with alcoholism and other issues at the time. While not everyone is lucky enough to have close family with the ability and willingness to become their parent, Simone was lucky in this regard.

Simone Biles of Team United States practices on the balance beam during a Gymnastics training session in the Bercy Arena ahead of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games on July 25, 2024. (Photo Credit: Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

In 2016, Shanon Biles — Simone’s biological mother — spoke to The Daily Mail about signing over her parental rights and allowing her parents to adopt then-3-year-old Simone.

“When we signed the [adoption] papers, it was like my dad flipped a switch on me,” she recalled.

Shanon described: “No communication, don’t call, and don’t visit. That’s how it was at the beginning.”

Simone Biles celebrates as she is announced as a member of the Olympic Team on Day Four of the 2024 U.S. Olympic Team Gymnastics Trials at Target Center on June 30, 2024. (Photo Credit: Elsa/Getty Images)

Simone’s Biological Mother Confesses: ‘I was still using’

“It took me six years before I saw my children again,” Shanon Biles, Simone’s biological mother, recalled.

“I was respecting my Dad to let the kids transition, he felt that was the best thing for them,” she remarked.

Simone Biles’ biological mother acknowledged: “It was hard to give up my kids but I had to do what I had to, I wasn’t able to care for them.”

Simone Biles of Team United States practices on the balance beam during a gymnastics training session ahead of the Paris Olympic Games at Gymnastic Training Centre of Le Bourget on July 23, 2024. (Photo Credit: David Ramos/Getty Images)

“I was still using and he didn’t want me coming in and out of their lives when I wasn’t right,” Shanon Biles admitted.

“I was hard-headed, I didn’t care,” she recalled, “screaming, ‘I want to see my kids, why you doing this to me?’”

She added: “I didn’t understand it at the time but years later, I understood why. I had to deal with me first.”

Simone Biles smiles on Day Two of the 2024 U.S. Olympic Team Gymnastics Trials at Target Center on June 28, 2024. (Photo Credit: Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

Where do things stand with Simone Biles’ biological mother now?

In 2016, Shanon Biles said that she and Simone speak in a cordial but brief manner — checking in but not really sharing or having personal conversations.

Shanon likely resides in Columbus, Ohio — the same place where she gave birth to Simone in 1997. She has had legal troubles over the years, and as recently as 2021.

Unlike her biological daughter, Shanon is not a public figure. Simone is a superstar — and also the child in the equation. Ultimately, decisions on how much contact to have should always, always be Simone’s.

To that end, we wouldn’t spect Shanon to be in Paris for Simone’s Olympic comeback. Simone’s husband and parents, yes – but not Shanon.

In April of 2024, Simone Biles spoke about her grandparents (who are also her parents) and her biological mother on the Call Her Daddy podcast.

“That’s also crazy explaining to people because I’m like, ‘My biological mom is also my dad’s daughter, and I call him Dad,’” Simone acknowledged. “So it’s just like, everybody’s hella confused.”

The Olympics legend added: “It’s a whole family tree that you’re like, ‘Don’t make me explain it. My parents are my parents. I got chosen. Feeling blessed.’”