Victoria Beckham is Team Kate Middleton Now, Not Meghan Markle

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Victoria Beckham wants to be there for Kate Middleton at this trying time.

Recent signs of improvement in Kate Middleton’s health recovery have been encouraging.

But she likely has a long way to go before things return to “normal” … if things ever do.

Until then, another sort of British royalty — the incomparable Victoria Beckham — hopes that she can lend the princess her support.

Britain’s Catherine, Princess of Wales waves as she arrives to attend the men’s singles final tennis match on the fourteenth day of the 2024 Wimbledon Championships at The All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club in Wimbledon, southwest London, on July 14, 2024. (Photo Credit: HENRY NICHOLLS/AFP via Getty Images)

Victoria Beckham is reportedly prepping a gift basket for Kate Middleton

According to a recent report by Marca, inside sources close to Victoria Beckham say that she has stepped up to offer her support to the Princess of Wales.

Kate Middleton has been undergoing “preventative” treatment for cancer, including chemotherapy. It is a miserable and draining process.

According to the insider, Victoria Beckham and her studly husband, David Beckham, have been showering Kate with supportive messages.

Victoria Beckham attends the premiere of “Lola” at Regency Bruin Theatre on February 03, 2024. (Photo Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

The report alleged that Victoria was putting together a pamper package of Victoria’s own line of products plus a series of other treats.

Sometimes, even when the receiver is a very wealthy woman who married into an obscenely rich dynasty, the thought counts more than anything else.

Sending someone a gift of your own products can feel a lot like a marketing ploy. And sometimes it is — which doesn’t have to be a bad thing. However, the report emphasized that this is a personal gesture and not a business maneuver.

Britain’s Catherine, Princess of Wales, arrives to Horse Guards Parade for the King’s Birthday Parade “Trooping the Colour” in London on June 15, 2024. (Photo Credit: JUSTIN TALLIS/AFP via Getty Images)

This isn’t an indirect product endorsement

According to the report, Victoria Beckham’s aim is to help lift Kate Middleton’s spirits — while respecting all of the rules and standards surrounding gifts to the royal family.

Obviously, Kate is receiving the best healthcare that money can buy. But that alone can only go so far.

The beloved Spice Girls alum aims to boost the Princess of Wales’ mood as she recovers. And, given the ways in which many believe that state of mind impacts cancer recovery, Kate feeling positive couldn’t hurt anything.

David Beckham and his wife Victoria Beckham arrive in Westminster Abbey ahead of the Royal Wedding of Britain’s Prince William and Kate Middleton, on April 29, 2011. (Photo Credit: KIRSTY WIGGLESWORTH/POOL WPA/AFP via Getty Images)

The Beckhams have ties to the royal family. David seems to be on track to receive a knighthood. He recently became an ambassador for The King’s Foundation. He shared this honor in June of 2024.

Meanwhile, it’s not like Victoria and Kate are besties. However, they are both British cultural icons. Additionally, Kate has worn Victoria’s brand for years.

Reportedly, Victoria hopes to style Kate once Kate is, you know, feeling up to someone styling her again. When her cancer scare is just a bad memory.

Catherine, Princess of Wales, Patron of The AELTC smiles prior to presenting Carlos Alcaraz of Spain with his trophy following victory against Novak Djokovic of Serbia in the Gentlemen’s Singles Final during day fourteen of The Championships Wimbledon 2024 at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 14, 2024. (Photo Credit: Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)

The Beckham family is Team Kate Middleton these days

Previously, Victoria and David were friendly with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle … until a reported falling out.

After what some refer to as Megxit, the Beckham pair seem to have thrown in their lot with the royal firm. It’s difficult to explain why anyone would have royalist leanings, but they don’t have to explain themselves to us.

For now, we all hope that Kate makes a swift and full recovery.