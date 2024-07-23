Hugh Jackman & Gigi Hadid Dating Rumor Sparks After Deadpool 3 Premiere

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Hugh Jackman and Gigi Hadid dating?! Where did that come from?!

Oh look – photos!

Deadpool & Wolverine stars Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman weren’t alone at the world premiere in New York on July 22.

Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds’ gorgeous wife, was there. So was Gigi Hadid. Both actresses are rumored to play Lady Deadpool in the film, by the way.

But with so many photos of Hugh Jackman and Gigi Hadid posing side-by-side, fans have obvious questions.

And then, some had wild, conspiracy theory questions, like if the two were dating! Well, here’s what we know:

Ryan Reynolds, Blake Lively, Gigi Hadid and Hugh Jackman attend the Deadpool & Wolverine World Premiere at the David H. Koch Theater on July 22, 2024. (Photo Credit: Noam Galai/Getty Images for Disney)

‘Deadpool & Wolverine’ marks the titular characters’ MCU debut

Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds have both portrayed Wolverine and Deadpool, respectively, for years. In Jackman’s case, for twenty-four years.

This is, however, the first time that the two have appeared in a film under the helm of the MCU. Previously, their films were Fox properties. Mergers and acquisitions may spell the long-term death of art and entertainment, but in the short-term, they’re allowing some long-overdue reunions.

We all know that there will be various cameos in this film. Rumors have speculated that Blake Lively might play Lady Deadpool. Her outfit at the premiere suggested as much. That said, Gigi Hadid’s presence raised similar speculation about her.

Gigi Hadid attends the Deadpool & Wolverine World Premiere at the David H. Koch Theater on July 22, 2024. (Photo Credit: Noam Galai/Getty Images for Disney)

However, that speculation gave way to another sort of whisper as Gigi appeared in photo after photo next to Hugh Jackman.

Famously, Hugh Jackman’s marriage came to an end in 2023. He and his ex announced their separation in September of that year.

Though reports vary on Jackman’s relationship goals at the moment, people couldn’t help but wonder if Hugh Jackman and Gigi Hadid are an item.

Hugh Jackman attends the Deadpool & Wolverine World Premiere at the David H. Koch Theater on July 22, 2024. (Photo Credit: Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Disney)

Are Hugh Jackman and Gigi Hadid dating?

During the world premiere on Monday, July 22 (happy birthday, Selena Gomez!), it was easy enough to explain Blake Lively’s presence. She is Ryan Reynolds’ wife.

Though she has her own extraordinary acting career, she could just be there to support her husband.

But Gigi? Maybe she was just there … very nearly in costume … as a friend. Perhaps she was there because she’s in the film. But is it possible that she was there because she’s dating the other star?

Blake Lively and Gigi Hadid attend the Deadpool & Wolverine World Premiere at the David H. Koch Theater on July 22, 2024. (Photo Credit: Noam Galai/Getty Images for Disney)

Across social media, including those still attempting to use Twitter in the back half of 2024, fans were abuzz with speculation.

Fortunately, we can reasonably answer the question of whether Hugh Jackman and Gigi Hadid are dating.

Unfortunately, the answer is “Gigi Hadid and Hugh Jackman are almost certainly not dating.”

Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds attend the Deadpool & Wolverine World Premiere at the David H. Koch Theater on July 22, 2024. (Photo Credit: Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Disney)

Gigi Hadid is dating someone else

According to Elle, the gorgeous model is already dating Bradley Cooper. While both Cooper and Jackman have solid reputations as stand-up guys, we feel like we’d have at least heard a rumor if they were sharing a girlfriend.

Meanwhile, it is easy to explain why a Victoria’s Secret legend would be at the premiere. Hadid and Lively have been friends since 2016 (at least). Their color-coordinated quasi-costume premiere outfits were a fantastic plan.

Also, reports have it that Hugh Jackman — fresh out of a 27-year marriage — isn’t in a rush to date again. That makes sense.