What is the net worth of Kate Middleton’s parents? That’s a bit surprising.

Amidst the Princess of Wales’ surgery, extended seclusion, photoshop fail fiasco, and then heartbreaking cancer reveal, people are paying more attention than ever.

From Kate Middleton’s net worth to the long-suppressed reports about Prince William’s alleged cheating, people are leaving no stone unturned.

That includes Kate’s wealthy background. And the apparent massive debt that threatens to consume her parents.

Catherine, Princess Of Wales is seen during the opening of Evelina London’s new children’s day surgery unit on December 5, 2023. (Photo Credit: Ian Vogler – WPA Pool/Getty Images)

Carole and Michael Middleton, parents of Kate Middleton, are reportedly facing massive debt

Kate Middleton’s family is as worried as anyone in the wake of her cancer diagnosis. However, her parents have other, more financial concerns.

According to a report by The Times, Carole and Michael Middleton have to come up with about $329,000 to cover “insolvency firm costs” for the family business, The Party Pieces Company.

Last June, the Middleton family company went into administration, with about a $3,285,800 debt to creditors.

Michael Middleton and Carole Middleton, Catherine, Princess of Wales’s parents arrive at the Coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla on May 6, 2023. (Photo Credit: Andrew Milligan – WPA Pool/Getty Images)

Relatedly, Us Weekly reports that Carole Middleton is making efforts to insulate Kate from her parents’ problems.

“Carole is desperately trying to keep Catherine fully focused on her recovery,” the inside source noted. Kate is undergoing chemotherapy treatments in order to combat her cancer, which doctors reportedly diagnosed in January.

“It’s a very worrying time for the family but they are not looking for any assistance from their children and don’t want them to worry,” the insider emphasized. “Catherine and her parents are very close and they always check in with each other, but talk about the business is off limits as she needs to focus on her health.”

Catherine, Princess of Wales attends The “Together At Christmas” Carol Service at Westminster Abbey on December 08, 2023. (Photo Credit: Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

Kate Middleton has enough worries without adding her parents’ woes to the pot

Us Weekly also heard from royal commentator Afua Hagan.

“Carole will be doing all she can right now to stop her daughter from stressing as she undergoes chemotherapy,” Hagan described. “It’s a stressful time at the moment and she will be pulling out all the stops to shield her daughter from this.”

Hagan then added: “Party Pieces has collapsed and it’s been devastating for the family, but Carole will be most concerned about Kate’s well-being right now.”

Carole and Michael Middleton attend the ‘Together at Christmas’ Carol Service at Westminster Abbey on December 15, 2022. (Photo Credit: Kirsty O’Connor – Pool/Getty Images)

Interestingly, the Middleton family business was previously believed to be very successful. When Kate and William married, Carole Middleton’s net worth was an estimated $37 million USD.

Earlier in 2024, estimates put her parents’ net worth (combined) at around $64 million. The Middleton residence since 2013 has been Bucklebury Manor, which has a $6.3 million value unto itself.

Of course, net worth estimates are not always accurate — especially when it comes to valuation of a company. And the majority of most people’s net worth is assets, like houses and property. It’s not the same as having a huge vault full of that amount of actual currency.

Prince William, Prince of Wales and Catherine, Princess of Wales sing the national anthem during the Royal Variety Performance before the Royal Variety Performance at the Royal Albert Hall on November 30, 2023. (Photo Credit: Aaron Chown – WPA Pool/Getty Images)

Kate Middleton and Prince William have no such financial woes

The Duchy of Cornwall passed to William and Kate once Charles ascended to the throne. The ancient estate’s existence is to financially support the heir.

Simply put, William and Kate own (and indirectly operate) land in various areas of the United Kingdom because they are hairs to a monarchy.

Some online estimates place William’s net worth at around $1 billion. That is only a fraction of the $10 billion or so net worth of the royal family — whose legal privileges, ancient holdings, and historically stolen treasures from around the globe keep the firm financially secure in ways that most can only imagine.