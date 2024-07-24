Chris Brown Sued for $50 MILLION, Accused of Beating Up Own Fans

Reading Time: 3 minutes

You may not believe this, but Chris Brown has once again been accused of acting in a violent manner.

According to a lawsuit filed on July 21, Brown and members of his entourage “brutally and severely beat” up four individuals — Larry Parker, Joseph Lewis, Charles Bush and Damarcus Powell — in what was described in the document as an unprovoked attack backstage at a concert at Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, Texas.

The incident took place on July 19.

Chris Brown performs as part of his “Under The Influence” Europe Tour at The 3Arena Dublin on February 11, 2023 in Dublin, Ireland. (Photo by Charles McQuillan/Getty Images for Live Nation UK)

This is what reportedly transpired:

The four men cited above were invited backstage after to meet Brown after the artist had finished his latest performance; Brown showed up 30 minutes later than anticipated for this meet-up.

At one point, Bush approached Brown to congratulate him on the show… prompting a member of the singer’s entourage to remind Brown that the two previously had issues.

Brown allegedly said to Bush, “Oh yeah, we were. What’s up, n—a? I don’t forget shit.”

The lawsuit states that Brown and seven to 10 members of his group proceeded to assault Bush and punch him in the chest… it also says that someone picked up a chair and hurled it at Bush’s head.

Chris Brown attends the RHUDE SS22 Runway Show on June 23, 2021 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

According to the complaint, Brown told one of his accomplices, Markies Deandre Conway (a.k.a. Yella Beezy), and others to “f-ck” Parker up, leaving him horribly beaten.

The lawsuit claims Parker became trapped in a stairwell where he was then attacked by Brown.

“Upon instruction by Brown, Parker was then punched in the face and chest, kicked in the head for over ten minutes, and stomped on by Defendant Brown and his associates,” the lawsuit alleges.

“Brown encouraged his companions to join in the assault simultaneously.

“Brown and his entourage then continued to beat Plaintiff Parker closed fisted for almost minutes, repeatedly stomping on Defendant Parker’s head, kicking his face and ribs, and causing severe bodily injury.”

Chris Brown performs onstage during the 54th Annual GMA Dove Awards at Lipscomb Allen Arena on October 17, 2023 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

The plaintiffs (one of whom says he needed “extensive medical treatment”) are asking the court for compensatory and punitive damages “in excess [of] $50 million,” in addition to actual damages that include “pecuniary losses, pain and suffering, disfigurement, mental anguish, and past, present, and future medical expenses.”

The lawsuit also claims that Live Nation has continued its relationship with Brown despite his history of “bad conduct and violent conduct” and “shamelessly profits and promotes Brown’s The 11:11 Tour and brought Brown to Texas for financial gain.”

In 2009, of course, Chris Brown pleaded guilty to assaulting his then-girlfriend Rihanna — and three years later was involved in an altercation with Drake at a New York City club.

The artist’s former manager sued him for assault and battery in 2016.

A year later ex-girlfriend Karreuche Tran got a five-year restraining order against him over alleged threats.

In 2022, Brown was sued for allegedly drugging and raping a woman on board a yacht two years earlier.