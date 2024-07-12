Prince Harry Accepts ESPYs Award Amid Torrent of Criticism, Gives Emotional Speech

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Prince Harry chose to go high on Thursday night.

In the wake of many people going low.

The Duke of Sussex was honored at the 2024 ESPY Awards, you see, getting called on stage to accept the Pat Tillman Award for Service.

This award gets handed out to individuals who have made significant contributions in the world… the sort that reflect the legacy of Tillman; former NFL player and US Army Ranger, who enlisted after the September 11 terrorist attacks and who was then killed in action.

Prince Harry accepts the Pat Tillman Award on stage during the 2024 ESPY Awards at Dolby Theatre on July 11, 2024 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

“I’d like to begin by expressing my deepest gratitude to everyone at the Pat Tillman Foundation, led by Marie Tillman Shenton, who I’m so honored is here tonight. I’d also like to acknowledge the Tillman family, especially Mrs. Mary Tillman, Pat’s mother,” Harry said at the ceremony.

“Her advocacy for Pat’s legacy is deeply personal and one that I respect.”

This was an interesting and important note because Mary Tillman was among those who expressed bewilderment that Harry was receiving this award.

Plenty of critics believed that ESPN was simply looking for publicity upon naming Harry an honoree… with Piers Morgan SLAMMING the former Royal as someone unworthy of carrying on Tillman’s legacy.

Prince Harry on stage and a photo of Pat Tillman in the background at the ESPYs. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

“The bond between a mother and son is eternal and transcends even the greatest losses,” Harry continued at the ESPYs, evoking the memory of his own mother, Princess Diana, who died in a car accident when he was 12 years old.

Prince Harry served in the British Army for 10 years, going on two tours in Afghanistan in the process.

He was honored in this case for having founded Invictus Games in 2014.

The adaptive sports competition for wounded, injured and sick service personnel and veterans has been held six times since its debut a decade ago.

At the ESPYs, Harry was joined by his wife, Meghan Markle — and he asked various Invictus Games athletes to remain on stage while he delivered his speech.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are seen during the 2024 ESPY Awards. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

“The truth is, I stand here not as Prince Harry, Pat Tillman Award recipient, but rather a voice on behalf of the Invictus Games Foundation and the thousands of veterans and service personnel from over 20 nations who have made the Invictus Games a reality,” continued Harry.

“This award belongs to them, not to me.

“That said, it is of great importance to me to highlight these allies, athletes and their amazing families for their achievements, their spirit, and their courage at every opportunity, especially on nights like this, in front of people like you.

“Moments like these help us reach those that need Invictus the most and reduce the more than 20 veterans a day taking their own lives, in this country alone.”

Citing the Invictus Games’ milestone anniversary, he went on as follows:

“This year, we are celebrating 10 years of witnessing life-changing impact and healing through sport. And while so much progress has been made since those first games, the world outside seems to be in an even more precarious state.

“We live in an age marked by polarization and division. Conflicts rage around the globe. Anger and resentment towards those who are different seem to pervade societies everywhere.

“Our community challenges that. Our community proves that unity is not just possible, but formidable.”

The speech has been well received; which, like we said above, is more than can be said for Prince Harry having been named a recipient of the Pat Tillman Service Award earlier this summer.

“I am shocked as to why they would select such a controversial and divisive individual to receive the award,” Mary Tillman previously told The Daily Mail, adding at the time:

“There are recipients that are far more fitting. There are individuals working in the veteran community that are doing tremendous things to assist veterans.

“These individuals do not have the money, resources, connections or privilege that Prince Harry has. I feel that those types of individuals should be recognized.”