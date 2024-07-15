Alyssa Milano Owns Up To ‘Complicated’ Shannen Doherty Relationship In …

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Alyssa Milano has added her name to the long list of stars paying tribute to Shannen Doherty.

Over the weekend, fans were stunned by the tragic news that Shannen had passed away at the age of 53.

Shannen had been battling cancer for several years. But there were hopes that she would beat the odds with the help of cutting-edge treatment.

Shannen Doherty attends the Paramount Network Launch Party at Sunset Tower on January 18, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Earl Gibson III/Getty Images)

Just weeks before she passed Shannen revealed that she would be undergoing further chemotherapy in hopes of eradicating her cancer.

Sadly, Shannen’s illness turned out to be even more aggressive than her doctors anticipated.

On Sunday, Shannen’s publicist issued a statement confirming that the beloved actress had passed away.

Shannen Doherty: Gone, But Not Forgotten

In the hours after news of the death went public Shannen’s friends and costars paid tribute to the late star.

Shannen Doherty attends the FOX Summer TCA 2019 All-Star Party at Fox Studios on August 7, 2019 in Los Angeles. (Photo by MICHAEL TRAN/AFP via Getty Images)

Actors who appeared alongside Shannen on 90210 shared fond memories, including stars such as Jennie Garth, who didn’t always get along with her on set.

Shannen was also known for her work on the supernatural drama Charmed, where she famously clashed with Alyssa Milano and Holly Marie Combs, who played her sisters.

Now, Alyssa is paying tribute to Shannen while at the same time acknowledging that they often butted heads.

Alyssa Milano attends the Lifetime Summer Luau on May 20, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Lifetime)

Alyssa Milano Issues Statement on Passing of Shannen Doherty

“It’s no secret that Shannen and I had a complicated relationship. But at its core was someone I deeply respected and was in awe of,” Alyssa said in a statement to Page Six.

“She was a talented actress, beloved by many, and the world is less without her. My condolences to all who loved her.”

Shannen left Charmed after her character was killed off in the finale of the show’s third season.

In the years since, she’s spoken openly about her complex relationships with both Alyssa and Holly.

1999 Alyssa Milano, Shannen Doherty, And Holly Marie Combs Star In “Charmed.” (Photo By Getty Images)

Shannen’s Side of the Story

“I am the most sad that a show that has meant so much to so many people has been tarnished by a toxicity that is still to this day almost a quarter of a century later still happening,” she told fans earlier this year at an Orlando fan convention, according to Page Six.

“I’m sad that people can’t move past it. I’m sad that we all can’t just celebrate the success of a show that meant so much to all of us,” Shannen continued.

“At this point in my life with my health diagnosis — I’m sorry if I start crying — with fighting horrific disease every day of my life, it is also incredibly important to me that the truth actually be told as opposed to the narrative that others put out there for me.”

Shannen Doherty attends the 9th Annual American Humane Hero Dog Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on October 05, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images)

Sadly, Shannen did not get to make peace with her Charmed costars before her passing.

But it seems that Alyssa Milano harbored no ill will toward the ailing actress in her final days.

Our thoughts go out to Shannen’s friends and family during this enormously difficult time.