Shannen Doherty Says Cancer Has Spread to Her Brain: “My Fear Is Obvious”

Shannen Doherty has provided the public with an update on her health.

Unfortunately, it’s not a positive one.

“On January 5th, my ct scan showed Mets in my brain,” the actress began in an Instagram post on Tuesday.

“January 12, the first round of radiation took place. My fear is obvious. I am extremely claustrophobic and there was a lot going on in my life.”

Shannen Doherty says her cancer has spread to her brain. She remains in our thoughts. (Instagram)

In February 2020, Doherty revealed she has been diagnosed with stage four breast cancer.

“I don’t think I’ve processed it. It’s a bitter pill to swallow in a lot of ways,” the Beverly Hills, 90210 alum said during an appearance at the time on Good Morning America.

Doherty is now 52 years old and is best known for prominent television roles in shows such as Charmed and Beverly Hills, 90210.

She was first diagnosed with breast cancer in 2015.

(Getty)

Doherty’s post this week included a video that featured her receiving treatment with visible tears in her eyes.

“I am fortunate as I have great doctors like Dr Amin Mirahdi and the amazing techs at cedar sinai,” she told followers.

“But that fear…. The turmoil….. the timing of it all…. This is what cancer can look like.”

One day earlier, Doherty shared a video that depicted her getting fitted for the mask she wears while receiving radiation treatments on her brain.

Our heart breaks for Shannen Doherty, who is talking here about the return of her breast cancer. (ABC)

Following her reveal on Tuesday, Doherty’s Instagram page was flooded with supportive comments from fans, friends and past co-workers.

“This is a lot. This is a lot to take on, still again,” Selma Blair wrote on June 6.

“And I am wishing for all the wise peace you have learned to find you in the terror moments. To know we are holding you. Love. All love.”

Added Sarah Michelle Gellar: “You are a warrior.”

(Getty)

In 2021, Doherty spoke with Entertainment Tonight and said that while she was “doing well” at the time of her interview, she was optimistic about 2022.

“Realistically, I hope that my health just continues to be stable and that I continue the relationships with my husband and my mom and my friends and and I hope their work continues to grow and it only gets better,” she said back then.

“I just I hope that next year, work-wise continues.

“I hope I continue to get these opportunities and that I continue to work with people that I’ve always admired and wanted to work with.”

Shannen Doherty posted this photo along with a series of headshot-style selfies on her Instagram page. (Instagram)

As part of her aforementioned GMA interview, Doherty said in 2020:

“I definitely have days where I say, ‘Why me?’ And then I go, ‘Well, why not me? Who else besides me deserves this?’ None of us do.”

We’ll give the final word for now to Kevin Smith, who directed Doherty in Mallrats and Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back:

“Rooting for you, my irreplaceable friend. You have been such a fearless fighter your whole life, so it’s understandable to be a little scared from time to time.

“But when those moments pass, let that indomitable Doherty spirit take over anew.

“I love you so much, my Mallrat.”