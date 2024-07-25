Taylor Swift’s Longtime Bestie Pregnant: Yes, Abigail Is Gonna Be A Mom!

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Taylor Swift‘s childhood bestie, Abigail Anderson Berard, is officially expecting her first child with her husband, Charles Berard.

Auntie Taylor! Oh, how blessed this kid is going to be!

Of course, Abigail made the announcement as only an original Swiftie could – with the help of Taylor herself.

A baby in the squad?! Nothing could be cute!

Taylor Swift performs on stage during “Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour” at Johan Cruijff Arena on July 05, 2024 in Amsterdam, Netherlands. (Photo by Carlos Alvarez/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management)

The pop star’s longtime BFF announced the news in the absolute best way – with Taylor lyrics!

Though there’s so many to choose from, on Wednesday, July 24, Abigail channeled the newest Taylor era to make her announcement. She posted on Instagram, referencing the song “But Daddy I Love Him” from The Tortured Poets Department album.

“I’m having his babyyy…” she wrote in the caption, while in the photo Abigail is proudly displaying her baby bump while snacking on Cheez-Its. She then cleverly tagged her husband’s handle on her growing belly.

Taylor’s Ready To Be An Aunt!

Given their lifelong bond, Taylor was among the first to comment on the announcement.

“When the internet says ‘MOTHER,’ I feel like this pic is actually what they mean,” she wrote. The post almost instantly received over 10,000 likes from fans.

Of course, Taylor has achieved “aunt” status before this. While her brother Austin still doesn’t have kids, her other best Blake Lively has four kids, all who adore her as family.

In fact, until recently, they really had no idea she was even that famous. Ah, youth.

“I think what’s most exciting for them is that for the longest time they just thought Taylor’s just like an aunt, like a friend of Mommy and Daddy that’s very, very close, almost family,” Ryan Reynolds explained in a People interview.

“And then they went to a concert one day and were like, ‘Ohhhhh, this isn’t a hobby,’ ” he added.

Abigail Anderson and Taylor Swift attend The 57th Annual GRAMMY Awards at the STAPLES Center on February 8, 2015 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Larry Busacca/Getty Images for NARAS)

Taylor Talks Having Kids Of Her Own With Abigail

After Abigail made her announcement, naturally some fans started up the dialogue about when Taylor might become a mom herself.

Though there’s nothing wrong with being a childless cat lady – thank you very much, J.D. Vance – there have been rumors that Taylor and boyfriend Travis Kelce have at least talked about family planning.

But that’s a conversation that Taylor’s had with Abigail before, at least once. In her documentary, Miss Americana, Taylor enjoys dinner with Abigail one night and talk about their friend Claire, who just had a baby. After hearing all the details, Taylor likens motherhood to having a “tamagotchi” in jest.

But Abigial sees it differently. “I think you would be an excellent mother,” she says, “No question.”

Taylor merely smiles and says, “Thanks,” in response.

Wasn’t the right time then. May not ever be the right time. That’s her choice.

Nothing wrong with that Aunt life, we’ll tell you that much!