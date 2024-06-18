Kourtney Kardashian Slammed For Snubbing Scott Disick on Father’s Day

Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick have had a very complicated relationship over the years.

But for all of their ups and downs, the exes have always managed to prioritize their kids’ happiness and maintain a healthy co-parenting relationship.

So it came as a surprise to many fans when Kourtney posted a Father’s Day tribute to Travis Barker — but failed to mention Scott at all.

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker attend the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on January 15, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images)

Kourtney Kardashian Pays Tribute to Travis Barker

“Happy Father’s Day @travisbarker !! Beyond grateful for the Dad that you are to our baby boy, and all of our kids,” Kourtney wrote on Instagram.

“You keep us safe and protected and take care of us. Having a family with you is heaven. Happy to celebrate you!”

Kourtney married Travis in 2022, and clearly, she’s still head over heels for him.

Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian attend The 2022 Met Gala Celebrating “In America: An Anthology of Fashion” at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 02, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue)

Last year, the couple welcomed their first child together, Rocky Thirteen, and it seems that Kourt is a big fan of Travis’ parenting skills.

But what about her father of her other children?

Yes, despite the fact that they have three kids together, Kourtney made no mention of Scott in her Father’s Day post.

Kourtney Kardashian attends the amfAR New York Gala 2019 at Cipriani Wall Street on February 6, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Michael Loccisano/Wire Image)

And that decision didn’t sit well with some of her followers.

Kourtney Kardashian Criticized For Snubbing Scott Disick

“I actually find this so disrespectful that you haven’t included your other kids with Scott,” one commenter wrote, according to Page Six.

“He is the father of your 3 other children in case you had forgotten about him and them.”

Scott Disick attends ASOS celebrates partnership with Life Is Beautiful at No Name on April 25, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Presley Ann/Getty Images)

“What about scott? ‘Grateful for the dad that you are to ALL of our kids?’ these kids have a father, he’s [sic] name is Scott,” another added.

“What about the father to your other 3 children…. Scott? That’s crazy to not thank him. Kourt wild! Crazy,” a third fan chimed in.

“Wait! What Scott is the father to your oldest children? He’s a good dad too be nice to acknowledge that also,” a fourth remarked.

CEO and founder of Poosh, Kourtney Kardashian speaks onstage the Create & Cultivate Conference at SVN West on September 21, 2019 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Kelly Sullivan/Getty Images)

Thankfully, it seems that Scott wasn’t bothered by the alleged snub.

According to TMZ, the father of three took his kids for dinner at Malibu hotspot Nobu.

“Thanks my loves 4 making this day what it is to me!” he wrote on Instagram.

So this is probably just a case of fans looking to stir up drama where none exists.

It’s a phenomenon that Kourtney and Scott must both be well-accustomed to by now.