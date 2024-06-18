Kourtney Kardashian Slammed For Snubbing Scott Disick on Father’s Day

Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick have had a very complicated relationship over the years.
But for all of their ups and downs, the exes have always managed to prioritize their kids’ happiness and maintain a healthy co-parenting relationship.
So it came as a surprise to many fans when Kourtney posted a Father’s Day tribute to Travis Barker — but failed to mention Scott at all.
Kourtney Kardashian Pays Tribute to Travis Barker
“Happy Father’s Day @travisbarker !! Beyond grateful for the Dad that you are to our baby boy, and all of our kids,” Kourtney wrote on Instagram.
“You keep us safe and protected and take care of us. Having a family with you is heaven. Happy to celebrate you!”
Kourtney married Travis in 2022, and clearly, she’s still head over heels for him.
Last year, the couple welcomed their first child together, Rocky Thirteen, and it seems that Kourt is a big fan of Travis’ parenting skills.
But what about her father of her other children?
Yes, despite the fact that they have three kids together, Kourtney made no mention of Scott in her Father’s Day post.
And that decision didn’t sit well with some of her followers.
Kourtney Kardashian Criticized For Snubbing Scott Disick
“I actually find this so disrespectful that you haven’t included your other kids with Scott,” one commenter wrote, according to Page Six.
“He is the father of your 3 other children in case you had forgotten about him and them.”
“What about scott? ‘Grateful for the dad that you are to ALL of our kids?’ these kids have a father, he’s [sic] name is Scott,” another added.
“What about the father to your other 3 children…. Scott? That’s crazy to not thank him. Kourt wild! Crazy,” a third fan chimed in.
“Wait! What Scott is the father to your oldest children? He’s a good dad too be nice to acknowledge that also,” a fourth remarked.
Thankfully, it seems that Scott wasn’t bothered by the alleged snub.
According to TMZ, the father of three took his kids for dinner at Malibu hotspot Nobu.
“Thanks my loves 4 making this day what it is to me!” he wrote on Instagram.
So this is probably just a case of fans looking to stir up drama where none exists.
It’s a phenomenon that Kourtney and Scott must both be well-accustomed to by now.