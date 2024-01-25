Scott Disick Openly Flirts with Khloe Kardashian: You’re Too Hot!!

We’ve watched as Scott Disick flirts with Khloe Kardashian before. But sometimes, we really have to question what’s going on here!

Even if Khloe sometimes horrifies fans with some of her more extreme choices, she’s a gorgeous woman.

(At times, it seems like she’s the only one who doesn’t see it)

But one voice that’s been gassing up Khloe is a little louder than others. Is Scott Disick shooting his shot with his almost-in-law?

Keeping Up With The Kardashians shows Khloe Kardashian and Scott Disick scheming together and it is entertaining. (E!)

Khloe Kardashian is ‘hot’, and Scott Knows it

“It’s giving mob wife vibes,” Khloe Kardashian captioned a set of Instagram photos of her wearing a bikini and furs in front of a snowy backdrop. She’s been spending time on the slopes in Aspen.

“Faux mob wife of course,” she added.

Whether Khloe is clarifying that she’s not part of a crime family or detailing that the fur is made of plastic, not death, is up to fan interpretation.

Where some of us might be cracking jokes over Khloe’s backdrop (SoCal folks infamously have a skewed sense of temperature, with Kylie once fleeing her yard to escape that “cold” when it was 60 degrees), it’s the comment section that’s turning heads

But one comment in particular stood out among the crowd. What’s that, Scott Disick?

Scott Disick writes in the comments under photos of his children’s aunt, Khloe Kardashian, that she is “2 hot 2 handle” with a fire emoji. (Image Credit: Instagram)

Is Scott Disick getting his flirt on?

“2 hot 2 handle,” Scott Disick wrote in Khloe’s comments.

In addition to telling the woman who’s basically his sister-in-law (and yet, never quite was) that she’s too hot to handle, he also added a fire emoji for effect.

Obviously, it makes sense for Khloe’s friends and family to praise her gorgeous photos. But there are tasteful compliments, and then there’s outright flirting.

Scott Disick and Khloe Kardashian sit side-by-side in this 2019 episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians. (Image Credit: E!)

What did he mean by that? Scott’s comment might be innocuous on its own (Kylie’s comment was “hot” after all), but this is part of a pattern.

We’ve watched before as Scott Disick seemingly flirts with Khloe Kardashian. They have an … interesting dynamic, and always have.

Scott and her sister Kourtney never actually married, though they were together for many years and share three amazing children. So they were never actual in-laws, on paper.

Kim Kardashian, Scott Disick, and Khloe Khardashian lounge comfortably on the family’s classic oversized, colorless furniture. (Image Credit: Hulu)

If Scott Disick flirts with Khloe Kardashian this openly, is it leading somewhere?

Scott and Khloe’s long history of having a closer bond has turned them into the Kardashian family’s very own will-they-or-won’t-they.

Will they?

It’s not incestuous. But it might be a little icky. And it’s probably too emotionally complex for either of them to pursue.

Scott Disick speaks to the confessional camera on The Kardashians. (Image Credit: Hulu)

That hasn’t stopped fans from shipping these two, hard. In fact, the replies to Scott’s own comment were full of heavy-handed suggestions.

“Please get together already,” urged one commenter. “Perfect pair.”

Another encouraged: “Get with each other already. Y’all need love.”

Tristan Thompson and Khloe Kardashian sit with their son, Tatum Thompson, on the season finale episode on which he made his public debut. (Image Credit: Hulu)

Khloe’s life is already pretty complex, however. She shares two children with her serial cheater ex. And he’s her neighbor and, at times, roommate.

Scott’s life isn’t so simple either. He shares three children with his ex, who is Khloe’s sister. Kourt has famously remarried and she and Travis Barker welcomed their first child together.

From coparenting decisions to the overall family dynamic, these two have enough drama already. Sometimes, a compliment is just a compliment, and people are better off as friends.