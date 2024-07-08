Meghan Markle’s New Cooking Show On Netflix: Spoilers We Know, So Far

Reading Time: 4 minutes

Meghan Markle is returning to TV with a new show – for better or for worse.

Suits fans clamoring for her to return for the in-development 10th season will find themselves disappointed, as Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, has chosen instead to give viewers an inside look at her lifestyle post-royal life.

Because a Oprah sit down, a Netflix documentary and a Lifetime movie just didn’t do the trick!

We jest, of course. This show will actually be a non-fiction series focused on Meghan launching her lifestyle brand, which to be frank, has been off to a rocky start.

Here’s what we can tell you about the show so far.

The Duchess of Sussex tries some food as Prince Harry and Chef Moha Fedal look on during a cooking demonstration at the Villa des Ambassadors in Morocco. ((Photo by Tim P. Whitby – Pool/Getty Images))

Meghan Markle’s New Show: What Is It About, In Summary?

When Deadline first reported on April 11 that the show was in early development, the press release explained that the series would follow Meghan celebrating “the joys of cooking, gardening, entertaining, and friendship.”

So, we’ll get to see Meghan in the kitchen, the garden, and throwing fabulous parties with her fabulously famous friends.

The show seems to be the vehicle to aid the launch Duchess of Sussex’s upcoming lifestyle brand, American Riviera Orchard. It’s clear that Meghan is attempting to segue her career from Hollywood actress to lifestyle guru, like Gwyneth Paltrow.

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex visits the Hubb Community Kitchen to see how funds raised by the ‘Together: Our Community’ Cookbook are making a difference November 21, 2018. (Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

When Is Meghan Markle’s Show Coming Out?

Given that she and Prince Harry signed a deal with Netflix in 2020 that is set to expire in 2025, you can expect to see the show by next year.

However, there is a chance it could be sooner. Merely three months after the show’s announcement, the Duchess of Sussex reportedly wrapped filming.

“It all went well and it is in the can,” a Hollywood source told the Daily Beast on July 3.

PR consultant Mark Borkowski added that the forthcoming series “could be a relaunch to something new and interesting” for Meghan.

Spoilers & Reports Suggest Filming Issues With Meghan

At this time, very little about the show’s format has been revealed. Heck, we don’t even have a title for the series!

Still, that hasn’t kept rumors from running rampant, given some love to give the former royals a hard time. However, despite murmurings that Meghan threw ‘tantrums‘ while filming, no one has spoken on record about the shoot.

We’ll even take it a step further – no one has spoken to a reputable outlet about the shoot! So, we’ll reserve judgement.

For now, we can tell you that Meghan is in very good hands.

Leah Hariton, a producer for Selena Gomez’s HBO Max series, Selena + Chef, will be serving as showrunner on Meghan’s show. Menawhile, Michael Steed, who has worked on shows like Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown, will direct.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle watch a performance by a Welsh choir in the banqueting hall during a visit to Cardiff Castle. (Ben Birchall/PA Wire)

Why She Needs The Show To Work

Truth is, this may be the last ditch effort to make their $100 million deal with Netflix lucrative for everyone. While the docuseires, Harry a& Meghan, drew viewers, it wasn’t nearly as successful as anyone would’ve liked.

Further, Royal commentator Richard Fitzwilliams speculated that if the couple were to be dropped by the platform, they could be “in financial trouble”.

He told the Mirror: “It runs out next year and Netflix are no longer producing the series of The Crown, as they previously were. They might therefore have less interest in the Sussexes.

“If they lost this contract, with Archewell, their business and charitable foundation, having so few donors, they might well be in financial trouble.”

Since their exposés of royal life has made megabucks, but little else has made money, the Royal Family better hope that this unpredictable and ruthlessly ambitious couple stays with Netflix.”

It’s Not All On Meghan

Fortunately, Meghan’s cooking show isn’t the young family’s last ditch effort.

Prince Harry is working on a show of his own for Netflix. His series will focus on the US polo championship.

We’ll likely hear more about that as we get closer to the ESPYs, where Prince Harry is poised to receive a huge honor. Not everyone’s thrilled with that decision, but nothing to be done about it now!