Meghan Marke Dragged as Scary, “Difficult Woman” by So-Called British Expert

It is not a great time to be Meghan Markle right now.

If one believes certain reports, that is.

Previously, we wrote about how Markle and Prince Harry’s charity was considered delinquent after a payment was missed by the famous couple.

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex visit Polo Club on May 12, 2024 in Lagos, Nigeria. (Photo by Andrew Esiebo/Getty Images for The Archewell Foundation)

Then, we heard that Markle was desperate, begging celebrity friends to help promote her new lifestyle brand amid mounting financial concerns.

Now, upon Meghan and Harry completing a trip to Nigeria — where they hailed Archewell Foundation and helped promote mental health, as well as Harry’s esteemed Invictus Games — royal biographer Angela Levin has come out swinging against Markle.

Speaking to GB News over the weekend, the author used some British lingo to say that Harry is “squashed to pieces” in his relationship with Meghan.

She emphasized how, in her view, the former actress basically acted like a bully during this trip to Africa.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry pose for a photo after a charity polo game at the Ikoyi Polo Club in Lagos on May 12, 2024 as they visit Nigeria as part of celebrations of Invictus Games anniversary. (Photo by Kola Sulaimon / AFP) (Photo by KOLA SULAIMON/AFP via Getty Images)

“Meghan pushes him, pulls him if she wants to go on, if she’s bored somewhere, as we saw in footage from Africa,” Levin explained.

“She pulls him away and gives him a look and he leaves immediately. He’s obviously scared. I think he’s very frightened of her.”

We can’t recall having seen any footage that backs up this claim.

But you go ahead and do you, Angela. Get that clout!

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are seen here in Abuja, Nigeria. (Photo by Andrew Esiebo/Getty Images for The Archewell Foundation)

“He loves her to pieces. He wants to please her. But she is a very difficult woman and so it’s very hard for him,” Levin went on, offering no real evidence to back up this insult.

Referencing the Invictus Games (an international multi-sport event that started in 2014 and which features wounded, injured and sick servicemen and women; both serving and veterans), Levin said that Markle has jumped ahead of Harry in promoting this event … much to his assumed chagrin.

“That was Harry’s, that was his star. That’s what he’d done very well,” she told this outlet.

“And Meghan’s taking it over. She gives the speeches and she stands in front of former and army people who are walking, and she walks on and she gives them the marching orders.”

LAGOS, NIGERIA – MAY 12: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex visit Giants of Africa at Ilupeju Senior Grammar School on May 12, 2024 in Lagos, Nigeria. (Photo by Andrew Esiebo/Getty Images for The Archewell Foundation)

In conclusion, Levin says Prince William and King Charles are irate at Harry for this visit to Nigeria and for his subsequent quote in which he said he would “meet directly with people supporting our causes and listening in order to bring about solutions, support and positive change.”

Alleged Levin:

“King Charles and Prince William know that [Meghan and Harry are] gaining too much attention and they need to do something about it because it was not a royal visit.

“It was two people who no longer working members of the Royal Family, and they could make deals or commit themselves to something that would absolutely be dreadful for the royal family to take, and it can put them in very difficult order.”