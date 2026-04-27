Jessica Biel Gave Marriage ‘Ultimatum’ to Justin Timberlake After Recent …

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This could ruin much more than the tour.

Justin Timberlake’s infamous DUI arrest became a meme, but it wasn’t the last time that he embarrassed his wife.

Now, Jessica Biel has reportedly “had it” with these humiliations.

Their marriage could end after 13 years if he screws up again.

Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake attend the 2022 Childrenâ€™s Hospital Los Angeles Gala at the Barker Hangar on October 08, 2022. (Photo Credit: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Children’s Hospital Los Angeles)

She has reportedly ‘had it’ with his screwups

In June of 2024, Justin Timberlake was arrested for driving under the influence in Sag Harbor, New York.

The singer had met some friends for dinner at the American Hotel, a historic institution.

When police pulled over Timberlake, his antics went viral — expecting the officer to recognize him and lamenting that the DUI arrest would “ruin the tour. The world tour.”

That line of course became a meme. Meanwhile, Timberlake entered a guilty plea to an impaired driving charge in September of that year.

In addition to acknowledging his guilt, he gave a mandated apology outside of the courthouse.

According to The Daily Mail, Jessica Biel was left utterly humiliated by her husband’s, well, humiliating behavior.

She reportedly “issued an ultimatum” to Timberlake.

And though the arrest was a big deal, this goes deeper than the widely memed DUI.

Biel has apparently “had it” with a string of his recent behavior, including a trip to Vega host an 8 AM golf tournament.

(As you may recall, the Invitational earlier this month sparked reports that Timberlake appeared to be intoxicated during the course of the event.)

What sort of ultimatum was it?

According to the report, Biel will “pull the trigger” on ending their marriage if Timberlake screws up again.

“There’s not much more she can take,” the source reasoned.

Not every marriage can relate to the problem of international headlines bringing shame to the family.

But some of Biel’s reported gripes with Timberlake may sound pretty familiar to plenty of people.

For example, the insider said that Timberlake is “never home,” even after wrapping up his infamous world tour last summer.

“She does everything with the kids,” the source summarized.

“And,” the insider continued, “she’s sick of being publicly embarrassed.”

Obviously, we cannot confirm a report about the inner workings of this — or any — celebrity marriage.

Additionally, what Biel may say to her friends (including less-than-trustworthy friends who might leak it to The Daily Mail) doesn’t necessarily reflect how she’ll actually react at her husband’s next blunder.

But it might be a good idea for Timberlake to stop drinking, even if his marriage isn’t at stake. He can’t be embarrassing himself and his family at his big age.