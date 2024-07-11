Kris Jenner Teases Wedding Plans with Corey Gamble Ahead of Major Surgery on ‘The …

Reading Time: 4 minutes

Kris Jenner is talking wedding plans with Corey Gamble. But she’s not rushing.

Perhaps the most serious topic on Season 5 of The Kardashians has been Kris Jenner’s medical crisis.

Doctors found what appeared to be a tumor. The beloved momager had to undergo surgery to remove the growth — and prevent more from following.

This very serious topic branched out into discussing a possible wedding to Corey Gamble. But will she actually remarry?

On The Kardashians S05E08, Kris Jenner discusses her apprehension ahead of a surgery. (Image Credit: Hulu)

Kris Jenner underwent surgery

On The Kardashians Season 5, Kris Jenner learned through her doctors that she had an alarming growth.

At first, she was preparing for the removal of her ovaries. That was already hard. Then, she learned that it would be better if she underwent a full hysterectomy.

Losing her uterus hit her hard. Kris has six children. She has spoken about how much she loved being pregnant. And while pregnancy would be a non-starter regardless, there’s an emotional component to this. (Plus, it’s a more significant surgery)

Corey Gamble suggests that everyone can eat “plaplapla in peace” after Kris Jenner and two of her daughters discuss the practice of placenta consumption. (Image Credit: Hulu)

As Kris gathers a few members of her family to eat cake to say farewell to her internal reproductive organs, we learn two things.

The first is that Kris misunderstood a fact about egg development, suggesting that she made True Thompson when she gave birth to Khloe. That is a goofy mom-ism if we’ve ever heard one.

The second is that, according to Khloe, Kourtney “eats placenta all the time.” Kourt has given birth to four kids, so either Khloe was exaggerating or Kourtney’s sourcing placenta from other places. That sentence will haunt us for life.

On Season 5, Episode 8 of The Kardashians, Kris Jenner jokes that she’s enjoying “retail therapy.” (Image Credit: Hulu)

Kris Jenner has a serious talk with friends

Heading out to shop, Kris Jenner meets up with two infamous friends: Faye Resnick and Kathy Hilton.

Kathy is arguably best known as being Paris Hilton’s mother, second best known as being Kyle Richards’ sister. Relatedly, she was also something of a recent villain on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

Faye has also appeared on RHOBH. However, she is and forever will be best known for her role in the OJ Simpson trial.

Kathy Hilton and Faye Resnick sit on the stairs at an upscale establishment on The Kardashians Season 5. (Image Credit: Hulu)

Kris opened up to her longtime friends about her upcoming surgery. They were very supportive.

(Notably, she had this conversation in the early evening the day before her 6AM surgery. We really hope that her drink was not what it appeared to be)

However, Kathy revealed that Kris’ news had taken her by surprise. She’d expected something very different.

On The Kardashians Season 5, Episode 8, Kris Jenner sits down with besties Faye Resnick and Kathy Hilton. (Image Credit: Hulu)

Is Kris Jenner making wedding plans?

“I thought you were gonna tell me you’re getting married,” Kathy confessed. Kris has been dating Corey Gamble for nearly a decade, as the two first connected in the summer of 2014.

“I mean, not right this very second,” Kris replied.

“I thought you were gonna say six in the morning [tomorrow],” Kathy then joked. “I’m like, ‘That’s a little early for me to be. …’”

On The Kardashians, Kris Jenner laughs with delight over the idea of remarrying. (Image Credit: Hulu)

Kris concluded for her: “Dressed and ready to go as a bridesmaid. I mean, you guys can totally be bridesmaids when I get married. So maybe when I’m 70!”

At present, Kris Jenner is 68. She will turn 69 (nice) years old on November 5, 2024.

Just for the record, 2024 would be a very sensible time to begin planning a wedding that could take place some time in late 2025 or in 2026. That Kris is not suggests that she’s not necessarily taking this wedding idea very seriously. One has to wonder how Corey feels about that.