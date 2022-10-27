Kathy Hilton Denies Using Homophobic Slur: Erika Jayne is Slandering Me!

Ahead of this week’s RHOBH Reunion, we reported that Erika Jayne accused Kathy Hilton of hurling a homophobic slur.

At the time, we had not yet heard the details, including the context — not that it truly matters, when it comes to a slur.

But as the Reunion aired, and the Housewives discussed that bitter night in Aspen, it all came out into the open.

This is not Kathy’s first time facing accusations of using a bigoted slur. She is again denying it.

To begin with, Kathy Hilton simply explained her Aspen meltdown. It came down to being a deeply entitled rich white woman.

She had asked the club where she and the other ladies were dancing if she could pay to have specific songs play. Citing that it was too crowded, they declined.

Despite having listed all of the places around the world where she had gotten her way, Kathy’s attempted Karening did not pay off.

“I see Kathy coming from the dance floor, very upset,” Erika recalled during the final portion of the Season 12 Reunion.

“I say, ‘Kathy, what’s wrong?’” she shared.

“She says, ‘The DJ’s an old f–king f-g,’ and walked off,” Erika accused.

The slur that Erika accuses Kathy of having said is a hateful term, usually to refer to a gay man. It is sometimes a weapon against other members of the LGBTQ+ community.

It is the sort of thing that the victim of a hate crime hears. Or what one might hear from a bigoted parent during abuse or flat-out rejection.

Like all slurs, invoking it means belittling and dehumanizing with the weight of a long history of oppression and injustice.

As you can see, even unofficial subtitles (yes, we went the extra mile to preserve the exact wording) avoided the slur.

(Frankly, even in the retelling, it would have been best if Erika hadn’t said it, either)

According to Erika, after Kathy said this line, she simply stormed away. We have all heard about the rest of the night. Kathy was in a rage.

Kyle has a very good “shocked” face, and she used it to full effect.

Perhaps more than anyone else in the room, Kyle knows what sort of person her sister is.

In some ways, she seems to be more aware than Kathy herself of what Kathy is like when she’s in a foul mood.

Andy is no stranger to this topic. Even if he didn’t already have a pretty good idea of the night’s topics, there was a whole HR investigation.

(Whether you work in an office or on a reality TV series, if an employee says a slur, the company needs to look into it)

But naturally, this is extra touchy for Kathy to discuss in front of Andy. There is no good context for hurling a slur, but it’s always going to hit closer to home for someone that the slur targets.

In terms of facial expressions, though, Dorit won the moment, albeit unintentionally.

Dorit is a very eccentric and sometimes strange person.

But her facial reaction is truly worthy of meme status. Thank you for this gift and this moment of levity, Dorit.

But the most important reaction was Kathy’s. Using a slur like that is never okay. But people can apologize and learn.

Kathy did not go that route.

She flatly denied that she had said anything of the sort.

“I will admit to what I do,” Kathy then claimed at the Reunion.

“But,” she insisted, “I will not be painted to be this monster.”

“Those were your words. That’s what you said to me,” Erika replied. Kathy insisted that people know that she’d never say that. Erika countered that people who know her know that she’s not lying. Not about this.

Andy revealed that Bravo investigated. HR, specifically. But with a verbal exchange between two women, it is “she said, she said.”

Kathy decided to throw shade on Erika. She said that she has more credibility at the moment.

Perhaps. But Erika has a reputation as an LGBTQ+ supporter. And this is not Kathy’s first slur accusation. We can’t claim to know what they said. But this allegation will haunt us all for some time.