Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker have provided their fans with an early Christmas present.

It’s small. It’s precious. And some might even consider it to be a miracle.

Yes, dear readers, the reality star and the musician have unveiled their very first photos of son Rocky!!!!!!

You can go ahead and feast your eyes on this cutie patootie below…

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker shared this precious photo on social media in late 2023. (Instagram)

“ROCKY,” Kourtney simply captioned a series of photos shared via Instagram on Friday, December 22, adding a black heart emoji to the upload.

In the photos, the husband and wife can be seen in matching black hoodies as they embrace their little one, including a snap of Kourt breastfeeding and another of Travis kissing the infant.

Kardashian gave birth to her fourth child just about six weeks ago.

She also shares daughter Penelope Scotland, 11, plus sons Reign Aston, 8, and Mason Dash, 13, with ex Scott Disick.

This is an intimate look at Kourtney Kardashian provided sustenance to her baby. (Instagram)

For his part, Barker shares daughter Alabama Luella and son Landon, 19, plus stepdaughter Atiana De La Hoya, 24, with ex-wife Shanna Moakler.

The stars were candid throughout their baby-making journey, admitting on episodes of The Kardashians that they tried to use IVF in order to conceive…

… but the process took took great of a mental and physical toll on Kourtney.

“I just really believe in what God has in store for us,” Kardashian said after she stopped these treatments. “If that’s a baby, then I believe that it will happen.”

Enjoy, Travis Barker! You will never post a more precious photo. (Instagram)

Alas, it was a baby!

And look at this immediate family now!

Kardashian’s pregnancy did take a frightening turn in September, however, when she was rushed to the hospital to undergo fetal surgery, a procedure that saved her son’s life.

“I will be forever grateful to my incredible doctors for saving our baby’s life,” Kourtney wrote on Instagram September 6.

“I am eternally grateful to my husband who rushed to my side from tour to be with me in the hospital and take care of me afterwards, my rock.”

On The Kardashians, Kourtney Kardashian gets real to the confessional camera. (Image Credit: Hulu)

Fast forward to November 1 and, according to a birth certificate obtained by various media outlets, the couple welcomed Rocky Thirteen Barker into the world.

“Family is everything to us,” Barker said during a May 2022 episode of The Kardashians, prior to his wife getting pregnant.

“To be able to make something together would be just incredible.”

As you can see here, the spouses have now made something together. And he is, indeed, incredible.

